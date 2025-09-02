Infinity Nikki Evermelody Troupe Investigation answers guide

Answering three questions correctly in the Evermelody Troupe Investigation is part of the Aria of the Tragic Finale quest in Infinity Nikki 1.9. This quest is the second act of the "A Song Without End" exclusive quest, and can be played only after completing the first act. In the Aria of the Tragic Finale quest, Nikki, Vino, and Fiona investigate the truth behind the Evermelody Troupe, which requires Nikki to submit certain evidence correctly while in discussion with Vino and Fiona.

This article provides a guide on choosing the correct items to pick, thus subsequently providing the correct answers during the Evermelody Troupe Investigation scene in the Aria of the Tragic Finale quest.

Correct evidence (answers) for the Evermelody Troupe Investigation in Infinity Nikki

Location of the quest

Location for talking to Fiona and Vino (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

As you start playing the Aria of the Tragic Finale quest, your first objective will be to discuss your findings about the Evermelody Troupe with Fiona and Vino. They can be located at the Daisy Inn in Florawish, and you can get here by first teleporting to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire, and then heading north-west.

All answers and evidence for the quest

Once at the location of the quest, Nikki will need to correctly answer three questions and submit items that can successfully prove that the Evermelody Troupe is in fact the Lorelei Troupe from the past.

The following are the questions for the investigation, along with the correct evidence that needs to be submitted:

Question #1

Correct evidence for Question #1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

What evidence proves that the current Evermelody Troupe was once the Lorelei Troupe?

Yellowed Old Photo Photo of Three Performers

Question #2

Correct evidence for Question #2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

What evidence proves that the Lorelei Troupe changed its name because of a disaster?

Burn-marked Photo The Troupe's Tour Plan

Question #3

Correct evidence for Question #3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

What evidence provdes the connection between Renita and Mr. Vino?

Testimonies about Renita and Vino's History

Once you have answered all three of these questions correctly (and submitted the correct evidence), you will have successfully completed the Evermelody Troupe investigation with Fiona and Vino. You can then continue playing the Aria of the Tragic Finale quest.

