Finale Album is a photo collection event in Infinity Nikki 1.9, which requires players to collect a total of eight different photographs during Music Season. As this is a limited-time event, all photographs need to be collected before the current patch ends. Of these eight photographs, some are taken automatically while playing the "A Song Without End" Exclusive quest, while others require the player to manually take photographs and add them to the album. Once the Finale Album is complete, players can obtain rewards such as Diamonds and Camera Upgrade Packs.

This article provides a guide on collecting all eight photos in the Infinity Nikki Finale Album event.

Guide on completing the Finale Album in Infinity Nikki

In order to start collecting the photographs for the Finale Album, you will need to start and complete the Infinity Nikki 1.9 Exclusive quest "A Song Without End" (both acts). Note that you will not be able to access certain Random quests required for the Finale album unless you complete the entirety of the Exclusive quest first.

Follow this guide to collect all eight photographs for the Finale Album:

Photographs 1-3

The first three photos are automatically taken while playing the main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

These four photographs are taken by the system during a playthrough of the "A Song Without End" quest, at the following points in the storyline:

When Nikki and Vino discover Mr. Ennio's Box Theater

During Nikki and Momo's investigation of the Box Theater

Nikki's final performance with the members of the Evermelody Troupe

Photograph #4

Take a photo of Loya and Domilada while playing the Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This photograph is taken while playing through the "Special Performance Outside the Crowd" Random quest in Infinity Nikki 1.9. At the very end of the quest, you will need to take a photo of the NPC Loya with the Faewish Sprite Domilada. Once you snap the photo and finish playing the quest, this photo will automatically be uploaded to the Finale Album.

Photograph #5

Take a photo of Nikki with Koroth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

This is another photograph that needs to be taken while playing a Random Quest. The title of the quest wherein you can take this photograph is "To Our Next Reunion", and is located in Florawish. For this photo, you will need to take a picture of Nikki together with the NPC Koroth.

Photograph #6

Location of the Lakeside Stage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To take this photograph, you will need to stand on the Lakeside Stage in Florawish. You can get here by teleporting to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire, and heading south to the location marked in the map.

Stand on the stage and take a picture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once here, get up on the stage and open the camera. Make sure the 'Lakeside Breeze Stage' prompt shows up on the screen, and then take a photograph.

Photograph #7

Snap a photo with Bibcoon's Chuckle Club in frame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Taking this photograph is easy, as all you need to do is head to the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club's main gate, and take a photo of Nikki with the building (and the gate) in the background. To get to Bibcoon's Chuckle Club, simply teleport to the Stylist's Guild Front Gate Warp Spire, and head east.

After opening the camera, make sure both Nikki and the club building are detected by the system before taking a photo. You might need to zoom out a bit for this, so play around with the Focal Length till you get the on-screen prompts for both Nikki and the Bibcoon's Chuckle Club.

Photograph #8

Take a photo of Nikki's new house (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To take this photograph, you will first need to unlock the Home feature by completing the "Set Off for a Warm Place" quest. Once the floating island has been unlocked, stand in front of your home and take a photograph. This will complete the Finale Album photo collection.

