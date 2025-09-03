Infinity Nikki To Our Next Reunion quest guide

To Our Next Reunion is a Random quest that is part of the Music Season event in Infinity Nikki 1.9. It is a limited-time quest, meaning that you will be no longer be able to play it after the current version is over. In this quest, you will need to interact with an NPC named Koroth, and help him find inspiration to write a song for his friend. In a way, the To Our Next Reunion quest is very similar to the game's Kindled Inspiration quest series, even though it doesn't bear the 'Kindled Inspiration' quest tag.
This article provides a guide on fulfilling the required objectives and completing the To Our Next Reunion quest in Infinity Nikki.
Walkthrough for the To Our Next Reunion quest in Infinity Nikki
To Our Next Reunion quest location
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can track the To Our Next Reunion quest from the Music Season event tab. This quest is located in Florawish, and you can get here by first teleporting to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire, then taking the road northwest till you reach a bridge. You will find the NPC Koroth here, who is the protagonist of this quest.
Also read: Infinity Nikki Evermelody Troupe Investigation answers guide
To Our Next Reunion quest guide
Once you have reached the quest location, follow these steps to complete the To Our Next Reunion quest:
1) Talk to Koroth
Walk up to Koroth and interact with him. Koroth will tell you that he needs inspiration for writing a song that he would like to gift to his friend, and that he would like to see an outfit brimming with 'Romance'.
2) Equip any 'Romance' outfit
Open your Wardrobe, and click on the Filter button. Here, select the 'Romance' label to display all outfits you have that have the 'Romance' tag. Free-to-play players can choose from among the Wind of Purity, Symphony of Strings, Heartlake Ripples, and Lifetime Yin Yuan outfits, while others who have gacha 'Romance' outfits can equip any of them.
Equip any such outfit that has the 'Romance' label, and exit the Wardrobe screen.
3) Talk to Koroth
After looking at your outfit, Koroth will be impressed, and will thank you for helping him find inspiration. He will then make a request to take a picture with Nikki, so that he can send the photo to his friend.
4) Take a photo of Nikki and Koroth
Stand beside Koroth, open the in-game camera, and take a photograph. Make sure both Nikki and Koroth are detected by the system.
5) Show the photo to Koroth
Submit the photo you have just taken to Koroth to finally complete the To Our Next Reunion quest.
Also read: Infinity Nikki Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest guide
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.