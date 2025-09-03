Infinity Nikki To Our Next Reunion quest guide

To Our Next Reunion is a Random quest that is part of the Music Season event in Infinity Nikki 1.9. It is a limited-time quest, meaning that you will be no longer be able to play it after the current version is over. In this quest, you will need to interact with an NPC named Koroth, and help him find inspiration to write a song for his friend. In a way, the To Our Next Reunion quest is very similar to the game's Kindled Inspiration quest series, even though it doesn't bear the 'Kindled Inspiration' quest tag.

Ad

This article provides a guide on fulfilling the required objectives and completing the To Our Next Reunion quest in Infinity Nikki.

Walkthrough for the To Our Next Reunion quest in Infinity Nikki

To Our Next Reunion quest location

Location of the To Our Next Reunion quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can track the To Our Next Reunion quest from the Music Season event tab. This quest is located in Florawish, and you can get here by first teleporting to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire, then taking the road northwest till you reach a bridge. You will find the NPC Koroth here, who is the protagonist of this quest.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Infinity Nikki Evermelody Troupe Investigation answers guide

To Our Next Reunion quest guide

Once you have reached the quest location, follow these steps to complete the To Our Next Reunion quest:

1) Talk to Koroth

Koroth will tell you that he needs to see a specific outfit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Walk up to Koroth and interact with him. Koroth will tell you that he needs inspiration for writing a song that he would like to gift to his friend, and that he would like to see an outfit brimming with 'Romance'.

Ad

2) Equip any 'Romance' outfit

Filter and choose using the 'Romance' label (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Open your Wardrobe, and click on the Filter button. Here, select the 'Romance' label to display all outfits you have that have the 'Romance' tag. Free-to-play players can choose from among the Wind of Purity, Symphony of Strings, Heartlake Ripples, and Lifetime Yin Yuan outfits, while others who have gacha 'Romance' outfits can equip any of them.

Ad

Equip any such outfit that has the 'Romance' label, and exit the Wardrobe screen.

3) Talk to Koroth

Koroth will ask to take a picture with Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After looking at your outfit, Koroth will be impressed, and will thank you for helping him find inspiration. He will then make a request to take a picture with Nikki, so that he can send the photo to his friend.

Ad

4) Take a photo of Nikki and Koroth

Take a photograph of the pair (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Stand beside Koroth, open the in-game camera, and take a photograph. Make sure both Nikki and Koroth are detected by the system.

Ad

5) Show the photo to Koroth

Speak to Koroth and give him the photograph (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Submit the photo you have just taken to Koroth to finally complete the To Our Next Reunion quest.

Ad

Also read: Infinity Nikki Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.