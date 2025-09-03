Infinity Nikki Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest guide

Special Performance Outside the Crowd is a limited-time Random quest in Infinity Nikki 1.9. This quest is featured in the Music Season exclusive event, and can be unlocked only after you finish playing both chapters of the "A Song Without End" main quest. In Special Performance Outside the Crowd, players are required to take pictures of certain Faewish Sprites who are celebrating and performing outdoors during Music Season.
This article provides a guide on the location of Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest, as well as how to complete this quest in Infinity Nikki 1.9.
Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki
Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest location
The Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest is located right in the heart of Florawish, next to the Great Wishtree. To get here, teleport to the Stylist's Guild Front Gate Warp Spire, and head straight east till you reach Yelubo's recycling store. Once at this location, you will notice the NPC Loya beside Yelubo.
Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest guide
After having reached the location, follow these steps to begin and complete the Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest:
1) Talk to Loya
Interact with the NPC Loya, who, after a brief introduction, will ask you for help in taking pictures of the performing Faewish Sprite Band.
2) Head to the Great Wishtree Square
Turn around, and take a few short steps to reach the Great Wishtree Square, where you will find three Faewish Sprites performing. This is the Faewish Sprite Band who you will need to take a picture of.
3) Take a photo of the Faewish Sprites
Make sure the in-game is set to between 04:00 - 20:00, and open the camera. Once all the three Faewish Sprites (Arubida, Morda, and Kubibo) have been detected by the system, quickly snap a photograph. You can either choose to keep Nikki in the picture or hide her – this will not affect the quest's outcome.
4) Go back and talk to Loya
Head back to Loya, and show her the photograph you have just taken. After looking at the picture, Loya will ask you for help in taking another picture of her and the Faewish Sprite Domilada.
5) Take a picture of Loya and Domilada
Open the in-game camera and position it accordingly so that both Loya and Domilada are in frame. Once they are, take a photograph of them.
6) Show the photo to Loya
Talk to Loya once again, and show her the photograph with Domilada. After doing so, the Special Performance Outside the Crowd quest will be marked as complete.
