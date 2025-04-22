How to get Palettetail in Infinity Nikki

Palettetail is a fish in Infinity Nikki that can be found only in the Wishing Woods region. It is used for crafting various outfits, such as Starwish Echoes, Starlit Celebration, and Wishful Aurosa. Once you have unlocked the necessary node in the Heart of Infinity, you can obtain the Palettetail Essence while fishing for the fish. Since Palettetail can only be located in Wishing Woods, it is necessary to have the Wishing Woods area unlocked on the map. You can do so by playing through the main Infinity Nikki story and reaching Chapter 6: Mysterious Wishing Woods.

This article provides information regarding the location of Palettetail, along with how to obtain it in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How to get Palettetail

Location of the Palettetail fish

Use the tracking feature to locate all Palettetail fishing spots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

As mentioned, Palettetail can only be found in Wishing Woods. You can track the locations of all the Palettetail fishing spots in Wishing Woods using the tracking feature on the map, and you can fish up to one Palettetail from every fishing spot.

How to get Palettetail

You can get Palettetail in Infinity Nikki via three different ways, which are the following:

1) Fishing

Fishing is the primary way of obtaining Palettetail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

As stated above, you can get Palettetail from certain fishing spots in the Wishing Woods. To catch Palettetail, you must switch to the Fishing Ability and cast your reel into the water. Once the fish has taken the bait, you must use the A and D keys to properly reel the fish in. This might take a few attempts, so keep reeling in the fish till you finally catch it.

2) Angler's Catch Store

You can buy one Palettetail from Gooeybo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Angler's Catch Store is an overworld store that can be found in the Wishing Woods region itself. This store is managed by an NPC Faewish Sprite named Gooeybo, and you can buy a Palettetail from him. Keep in mind that this is a one-time purchase, as the items in the Angler's Catch Store will not refresh once they are sold out.

Location of the Angler's Catch store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To get to Gooeybo's shop, teleport to the Timis' Beauty Lab Warp Spire in Wishing Woods, and head a short distance northeast.

3) Surging Ebb Store

Surging Ebb store in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

You can buy 10 Palettetails per month from the in-game Surging Ebb store using the Surging Ebb currency. However, since this currency is extremely rare, it is not recommended to buy Palettetail via this method.

