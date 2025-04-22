How to get Palettetail in Infinity Nikki

Palettetail is a fish in Infinity Nikki that can be found only in the Wishing Woods region. It is used for crafting various outfits, such as Starwish Echoes, Starlit Celebration, and Wishful Aurosa. Once you have unlocked the necessary node in the Heart of Infinity, you can obtain the Palettetail Essence while fishing for the fish. Since Palettetail can only be located in Wishing Woods, it is necessary to have the Wishing Woods area unlocked on the map. You can do so by playing through the main Infinity Nikki story and reaching Chapter 6: Mysterious Wishing Woods.
This article provides information regarding the location of Palettetail, along with how to obtain it in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: How to get Palettetail
Location of the Palettetail fish
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As mentioned, Palettetail can only be found in Wishing Woods. You can track the locations of all the Palettetail fishing spots in Wishing Woods using the tracking feature on the map, and you can fish up to one Palettetail from every fishing spot.
How to get Palettetail
You can get Palettetail in Infinity Nikki via three different ways, which are the following:
1) Fishing
As stated above, you can get Palettetail from certain fishing spots in the Wishing Woods. To catch Palettetail, you must switch to the Fishing Ability and cast your reel into the water. Once the fish has taken the bait, you must use the A and D keys to properly reel the fish in. This might take a few attempts, so keep reeling in the fish till you finally catch it.
2) Angler's Catch Store
The Angler's Catch Store is an overworld store that can be found in the Wishing Woods region itself. This store is managed by an NPC Faewish Sprite named Gooeybo, and you can buy a Palettetail from him. Keep in mind that this is a one-time purchase, as the items in the Angler's Catch Store will not refresh once they are sold out.
To get to Gooeybo's shop, teleport to the Timis' Beauty Lab Warp Spire in Wishing Woods, and head a short distance northeast.
Also read: All outfits that can be obtained from the Surprise-O-Matic in Infinity Nikki
3) Surging Ebb Store
You can buy 10 Palettetails per month from the in-game Surging Ebb store using the Surging Ebb currency. However, since this currency is extremely rare, it is not recommended to buy Palettetail via this method.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.