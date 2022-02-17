How to get past Metal Flowers in Horizon Forbidden West

Metal Flowers can be found in Horizon Forbidden West as early as The Daunt, which is the first open area within the game. Despite being able to find Metal Flowers so early, Aloy will not be able to open them for some time.

Though Metal Flowers can't be opened right away, players will continue to find them as they explore the West. They are scattered around the map in nearly every biome, and in some cases, players will be able to see the rewards that sit behind their vines. Luckily, there is a way for players to eventually get past the Metal Flowers.

A tool called Vine Cutter is required to open Metal Flowers in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy will need special gear to open the flowers. (Image via Sony)

Metal Flowers are essentially a side objective around the map, but in Horizon Forbidden West, players will need to progress through the main story if they wish to open the flowers.

Like other special gears in the game, the only way to get the item that Aloy needs to open the flowers is to play through the main story. The good news is that getting the gear isn't difficult. But the bad news is that it can take a long time.

Aloy needs a special gear item called the Vine Cutter. Just like the Igniter item for Firegleam, this gear is attached directly to Aloy's spear when she gets it. To earn the item though, players will need to reach a quest called "Seeds of the Past" before they can start cutting through any vines. Within the quest, Aloy will acquire the upgrade that can be used for free within the rest of the game.

Using Vine Cutter is fairly simple compared to other gears. All players need to do is hit the Metal Flowers three times with the spear. Once they open up, Aloy can approach the flowers and stab her spear with R1 to start dissolving the vines.

What is behind the Metal Flower vines in Horizon Forbidden West?

Like the Firegleam, these flowers usually cover a small pocket within a cave or a building. Most of the time, destroying these sites will allow players to access some resources that they otherwise wouldn't have.

The rewards they provide can be beneficial, but they are certainly not required, so players shouldn't worry if they can't open these places right away. Aloy will do just fine with the resources that she has available in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan