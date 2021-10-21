How to get past the three dot doors in Metroid Dread

Several areas in Metroid Dread are locked behind mysterious doors with three yellow dots on them.

Like with other Metroid games, there are tons of objectives that are locked behind item upgrades. Players will need to travel elsewhere, grab the upgrade, and then backtrack to use it and unlock the previously inaccessible passage. A couple of areas in the early game have these triple dot doors blocking the way, but the upgrade needed to open them isn’t too far ahead.

How to open the odd doors blocking several paths in Metroid Dread

The way Metroid Dread players can open these triple dot doors is with the Wide Beam. This weapon is similar to the item of the same name from Metroid Fusion or the Spazer Beam from Super Metroid.

What this beam does is split Samus’ beams into three separate shots. This allows her to hit each dot on these mysterious doors simultaneously to open them.

Many players might notice one particularly annoying door with three dots on Cataris. Players can get stuck at the top of the map, with the only way down being blocked off by one of these doors. The way forward though, is to head to Dairon where the Wide Beam is.

When Metroid Dread players arrive at Dairon, they will want to head upwards first. Once they turn left, there are a couple of blocks on the floor they can shoot to drop below. Going left from here will present them with a Save Station.

The Wide Beam shoots three separate projectiles (Image via MercurySteam)

After saving the game, players can continue pushing left. In the next room, they need to reach the bottom. There are pitfall blocks at the right corner that Samus can drop through to get to the bottom hallway.

Left of here will be a humongous room flooded with enemies. Players should make their way across this room and through the next door.

They should enter a dark area with no lights and a creepy ambiance that Metroid is known for. Once players go left a bit, they will find a node that they can activate to get the power back up and running through the facility.

From there, players can travel back to the previous room, where they should find a Missile door. If they fire at that and walk through, the Wide Beam will be waiting for them. This will make backtracking to Cataris much easier, where the player can pick up some more valuable upgrades and beat Kraid.

