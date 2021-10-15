How many rewards are there in Metroid Dread?

Since its release, players have already raced to beat Metroid Dread, but are there different rewards in the game?

At the previous Nintendo E3 presentation, where most fans were probably waiting on news for Metroid Prime 4, the video game publisher shocked audiences with Metroid Dread’s announcement. This game was previously thought to be forgotten, but has since been released and received many positive reviews.

Artwork rewards at the end of Metroid Dread

Players can earn various rewards for completing Metroid Dread. These come in the form of artwork from different games in the series.

Depending on the difficulty with which the game was played and how quickly it was beaten, artwork from a specific title will be shown to the player.

All artwork from various Metroid games along with their unlocking criteria are given below:

Metroid: Zero Mission - beat game on Normal difficulty

Metroid: Samus Returns - beat game on Normal in under eight hours

Super Metroid - beat game on Normal in under four hours

Metroid: Other M - beat game on Hard difficulty

Metroid Fusion - beat game on Hard in under eight hours

Metroid Dread - beat game on Hard in under four hours

Zero Suit Samus - unlock all other rewards

Observant fans may notice that these games are organized by where they fall on the Metroid 2D timeline. While it ignores the Prime games, the rewards are organized in chronological order, with Other M fitting in between Super Metroid and Fusion.

This also isn’t the first instance where players have received different rewards for beating the game under a certain amount of time. In the first Metroid game ever, those who completed it in under three hours got an end screen with Samus outside her suit for the first time.

Other titles in the franchise feature different endings depending on how many items players could collect. In Prime, collecting 100% of the items revealed a cutscene where Dark Samus begins to emerge out of Metroid Prime. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption also shows a cutscene for full item collection, where a mysterious ship chases after Samus.

