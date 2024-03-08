How to get Post Malone in WWE 2K24

You heard right: WWE 2K24 is going to have Post Malone in it.

For the past few years, the WWE 2K games have introduced a celebrity musician of some sort as a playable character. This usually corresponds with that same artist being involved in producing the game's soundtrack. 2K22 saw Machine Gun Kelly hit the ring, followed by Bad Bunny the next year.

The artist behind Sunflower and Circles has two more tracks featured in 2K24's soundtrack - Chemical and Laugh It Off. He also had a hand in cultivating the rest of the game's playlist.

We couldn't tell you what those songs sound like, as we just have the Firefly Funhouse theme playing on a constant loop.

In order to get the man with a million face tattoos and have him square off against WWE Superstars, you're going to need to get the "Post Malone and Friends" DLC pack. Yeah. It's that simple. But when? And how? Well, hold your horses, we're getting to that.

When will Post Malone be available in WWE 2K24?

Post Malone, along with a number of other actual pro wrestlers, will be available for download this summer. Following the release of the "ECW Punk Pack" in WWE 2K24 in May, the "Post Malone and Friends Pack" is scheduled to drop on June 26, 2024. If you purchased the Deluxe Edition (or higher) of the game, or the Season Pass, you don't need to do anything else until the pack is released.

Otherwise, you can buy the pack individually.

Fortunately, Post won't be (M)alone in this DLC pack, as there are a number of WWE Legends joining him.

Legendary manager and former WWF Women's Champion Sensational Sherri is one of them. She's listed as a playable character, although we haven't confirmed if she'll also be available as a manager. However, considering Randy Savage's "Macho King" persona is playable, odds are pretty high that she will be.

One manager we know will be available once this WWE 2K24 DLC launches is WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart. Over the decades, he's managed some of the biggest names in WWE history, including the likes of Terry Funk, Hulk Hogan, Andy Kaufman, and, most notably, the Honky Tonk Man.

Speaking of Honky, he's playable come this June as well. Until recently, the Honky Tonk Man held the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign ever. That record stood for decades until it was smashed to bits by Gunther, who, to be fair, is pretty good at smashing things.

Rounding out the DLC roster is one of the more underrated tag teams of the Attitude Era - Mosh and Thrasher of the Headbangers. Coming to WWE on the heels of the then-popularity of shock rocker Marilyn Manson, these two were exactly what the name implied: hard core heavy metal fans. Or, at least, what WWE just assumed hard core heavy metal fans were like. Still a good tag team, though.

Along with those playable characters, the DLC pack will also include a number of cards for WWE 2K24's MyFaction mode. So, if that's your jam, you'll be all set.

If you're looking for more information - news, guides, features, you name it - on WWE 2K24, you'll find it all right here at Sportskeeda.