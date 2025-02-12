How to get Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of engaging activities for players to get lost in. With Cooking being their favorite one, it is evident that Dreamers will spend most of their time preparing various exotic meals. With 400 recipes to choose from, it is obvious that not every dish will be the same, each requiring a different set of ingredients.

Potato is one such item in Disney Dreamlight Valley that comes in handy while cooking various recipes. While it is easy to acquire, some Dreamers might struggle to find its exact location in the game. This article will cover everything you need to know about finding Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to acquire Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Goofy's Stall in the game (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@LeonScottKennedy134)

The only way to acquire Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to purchase it from Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome. However, this is a costly location to unlock, requiring you to spend 15,000 Dreamlight to remove the thorns blocking the entrance. Another factor you need to consider is that the only way to enter this biome is through Sunlit Plateau, which costs an additional 7,000 Dreamlight.

In short, reaching Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands will cost you a total of 21,000 Dreamlight. Once you get access to this biome, find the stall and repair it by spending 5,000 Star Coins. This will allow you to purchase Potato from the shop for 189 Star Coins. Upgrading the stall by spending another 12,500 Star Coins will allow you to buy Potato seeds for 55 Star Coins.

How to use Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

French Fries uses Potato as a main ingredient (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tipshow)

Potato is mainly used to cook different types of meals in the game. Here are a few meals where this vegetable is used as an ingredient:

1) Ajiaco

Corn

Potato

Poultry

2) Brandade de Morue

Potato

Milk

Lemon

Garlic

Cod

3) Chowder

Any Seafood

Milk

Potato

Any Vegetable

4) Creamy Soup

Any Spice

Milk

Potato

Any Vegetable

5) Fish 'n' Chips

Any Fish

Wheat

Canola

Potato

6) French Fries

Canola

Potato

7) Greek Potatoes

Potato

Any Fruit

Garlic

Salt Crystal

Any Spice

8) Hamburger Steak

Venison

Potato

Any Vegetable

Beans

Potato can also be sold to earn 126 Star Coins or consumed to replenish 113 lost Energy.

