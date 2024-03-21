How to get the powerful Archistaff Craos Tine in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 features a wealth of powerful Archistaff options, including Craos Tine. While this could in theory drop in several places, we found a spot where it dropped for us while exploring the world. If we find other places that it happens to spawn, or is purchasable, we will update this article accordingly. However, as it stands right now, the only way to get this item is through combat.

The powerful Archistaff Craos Tine isn’t just any ordinary weapon in Dragon's Dogma 2, either. It has a powerful, permanent enchantment that can really come in handy across the many battles you endure across this vast land. Let’s dive in and see where you can grab this weapon.

Where to find the powerful Craos Tine Archistaff in Dragon's Dogma 2

This is one incredible weapon (Image via Capcom)

The powerful Archistaff Craos Tine can potentially be found in a few places - but we found it near the Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon's Dogma 2. I found it quite by accident in the woods nearby as I was exploring and trying to find the solution to the Prey for the Pack sidequest nearby.

What makes this weapon so desirable is that it has over 450 base magic (464 when upgraded twice), and has a permanent fire enchantment. A 45% fire element attack for free is nothing to sneeze at, that’s for sure. You can see the stats after two upgrades, in the above screenshot.

If you want the Craos Tine Archistaff for your Dragon's Dogma 2 character, you’ll need to head to the location on the map above, at night time. The Waypoint “I” is a campsite, so you can rest there and get ready for the fight. You’ll want to head south to where my character icon is, around the graves here.

You can find the powerful Wight undead boss around this location (Image via Capcom)

You’ll have to fight a boss for this Dragon's Dogma 2 Archistaff - a Wight, in particular. A floating, spellcasting skeleton, it can bombard you with unholy magic, and lightning attacks. It’s also very prone to teleporting around. I do not recommend fighting it as a melee class. Having holy magic would also be a serious boon.

This boss fight can also summon swarms of skeletons, but AoE fire spells are quick to take these out. This fight can last a while, as the boss appeared to have a ton of HP. However, upon completion, you can pick up this incredible staff. The Wight was always there at night, until it was defeated. It did not appear to spawn again in this location after that.

If you’re going to play as the mighty Sorcerer vocation, this is a staff you will want to hunt down. We did this fight at around level 25, and it was relatively easy and safe, with no character being defeated. We used a support mage, archer, and fighter, and found it to be no trouble at all.

The Sorcerer vocation is unlocked fairly early, and is an incredibly powerful spellcasting class. This is especially true when its paired with Dragon's Dogma 2’s Archistaff called Craos Tine.