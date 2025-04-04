How to get a protein shake in Inzoi

Inzoi includes a set of intriguing features called urges that the Zois can get from time to time. These desires, which are only present for brief periods, resemble human impulses. You may earn free Meow Coins and various other bonuses by fulfilling these urges on time.

Ad

However, certain urges are more difficult to accomplish than others — one such urge being to drink a Protein Shake. Since there are no clear instructions on how to obtain a protein shake in Inzoi, it can be a little tricky to satisfy the impulse to drink one.

Locations of Protein Shake in Inzoi

Fulfill the urge to drink a Protein Shake (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || YouTube/@GamerHeroes)

Throughout the game, you can engage in a range of activities that provide realistic life-simulation experiences. As the game goes on, the characteristics, values, goals, and preferences that you can select in Inzoi will have an impact on how your Zoi's life unfolds. The traits that you create for your Zois determine every choice they make, the actions they do, and the people they connect with.

Ad

Trending

Since Inzoi is in Early Access, there is no way to make protein shakes using blenders. But there might be some other recipes to make these shakes in the future. So, to make Protein Shakes, you must depend on other techniques to satisfy the urge to drink them.

In Inzoi, Protein Shakes are exclusively available in vending machines located in different areas across all maps. Nevertheless, only beverage vending machines with glass doors serve these shakes. To tell the difference between beverage vending machines and regular vending machines, observe their colors. Beverage vending machines are blue, while regular machines are orange in color.

Ad

If you are playing on the Bliss Bay map, you can find a glass-door beverage vending machine inside the Muscle Beach basketball court or the amusement park restaurant.

Alternatively, if you have enough Meow Coins, you can purchase a glass-door beverage vending machine for yourself from the Build Menu and install it inside your house. After installation, you can drink as many Protein Shakes as you like, and each one just costs four Meow Coins.

Ad

Upon fulfilling the urge to drink a Protein Shake, you will earn Meow Coins and feel content and satisfied.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.