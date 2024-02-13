Tencent Games has released a new Lucky Spin crate, which will be available until March 9, 2024 (UTC+0). It offers a PUBG Mobile Drakreign MK14 skin and many other legendary and mythic items. For those unaware, the former is widely considered the rarest material and is one of the most beautiful items in the title, making for a worthwhile collectible if you can spend PUBG Mobile UC.

This article discusses how you can obtain the PUBG Mobile Drakreign MK14 skin and other items offered in the new Lucky Spin crate.

Get the new PUBG Mobile Drakreign MK14 skin

Expand Tweet

The new Lucky Spin crate offers many legendary items, including a Dragon Emperor set and headcover, and a Dragon Empress set and its headcover. The mythic items it has include the Gilded Dragon pan, Drakreign grenade, Molotov Cocktail skins, and the Drakreign MK14 skin.

Apart from these items, the Lucky Spin crate offers low-end materials, such as Paints, Development Materials, and in-crate Tokens.

It's worth mentioning that these tokens can be used to purchase the exclusives mentioned above in case you are unlucky and don't win them from opening crates.

How to unlock PUBG Mobile Drakreign MK14 skin from new Lucky Spin crate

Obtaining the skin and the other items from the Lucky Spin crate requires opening crates, a process that yields an item after randomly selecting it from the crate. It is important to note that a certain amount of UC is required to open crates.

The first draw of the day requires 10 UC and subsequent ones cost 40 UC. You also have the option to open 10 crates at once, which is prized at a discounted rate of 360 UC.

Below are the prizes of the crate's exclusives if you want to use Tokens to obtain them from the redeem section:

Dragon Emperor set: 500 Tokens

Dragon Emperor headcover: 180 Tokens

Dragon Emperess set: 500 Tokens

Dragon Emperess headcover: 180 Tokens

Gilded Dragon pan: 250 Tokens

Drakreign grenade skin: 70 Tokens

Drakreign molotov cocktail skin: 70 Tokens

Drakreign MK14 skin: 550 Tokens

Draco Arts emote: 200 Tokens

Development Materials: 200 Tokens

Paint: 4 Tokens

Weapon Equipment skin: 50 Tokens

How to upgrade PUBG Mobile Drakreign MK14 skin

Expand Tweet

Upgrading the Drakreign MK14 skin requires a certain amount of Development Materials and Paints. This amount increases as you level up the skin, and each level adds a unique feature to the skin, such as an elimination special effect, elimination broadcast, on-hit effect, and loot crate.

Moreover, after upgrading the skin to Level 8 (its maximum level), you can attach any ornament of your choice to it to accentuate its final appearance.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the title. They can instead play its India-exclusive variant, BGMI.