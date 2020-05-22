How to get PUBG Mobile Season 13 free outfits and gun skins?

Source: Digit

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass was released on 13th May on global servers.

The 13th season of PUBG Mobile is officially called Toy Playground as toys, legos and power rangers are the theme of the season. The addition of fan favourite characters we have all loved while growing up are bound to evoke nostalgia among players.

Some of the new rewards that PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass offers are as follows:

Foxtrot emote-unlocks at RP 20

Rock n Roll parachute-unlocks at RP 30

Toy Alliance P92-unlocks at RP 50.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Free Outfits and Skins: How to get them?

Source: Mobile Mode Gaming

The players who have unlocked the PUBG Elite Royale Pass of Season 13 get to choose between Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger at Rank 50, which could be a difficult choice. Moreover, the Ultra defender is up for grabs at Rank 100.

The Puppet Agent outfit, which has three separate forms, is also available. Players who reach the highest rank in PUBG Mobile also get the chance to upgrade their outfit to Mythic rarity.

The green coloured outfit of PUBG Mobile Season 13 is heavily mechanised. It has a lot of beeps and a speedometer attached to it. To earn the same, players need to reach the gold tier in Battle Royale and make the top 10 at least five times.

Then there’s the green-coloured mask that has an evil doctor’s spectacles as eye patches installed in it. Players have to reach the Platinum tier to earn it. As in the case of the green coloured outfit, players need to last in the top 10 at least five times (this requirement is mandatory in obtaining every free reward).

Advertisement

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Last but definitely not the least, there is the majestic AUG A3. It is a lethal sniper rifle. If the AUG A3 ends up in the hands of a pro player, opponents would have a hard time. However, you have to reach the Diamond tier to unlock the bad beast.

There’s also the parachute and the conqueror frames which can be obtained by breaking through tiers Ace and Conqueror, respectively. Additionally, there is a tons of skins that can be found from the crates.

The latest update in PUBG Mobile has a revamped Miramar map that consists of a sandstorm theme, a race track, a cheer park for you to hangout with your fellow players, and a bluehole mode.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 has brought with it a bevvy of new features, weapons and skins that have endeared to players.