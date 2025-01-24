How to get Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins can be used to create Gems, an essential part of your character's build. You can find this orange mineral all over the world of Ancient China and can easily spot it by its distinct color. Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors is extremely crucial if you want to level up the Gems you have created, as doing so increases the value of the buffs they provide.

This article will go over everything that you want to know about Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Where to find Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Pyroxene is an orange crystal that you can find while exploring (Image via KOEI TECMO)

Pyroxene can be found all over the over world map of Dynasty Warriors Origins, as it's easily recognizable by its distinct orange color. This mineral is scattered throughout the various provinces and will respawn after a few moments, making farming them quite easy.

Here are a few ways to farm the Pyroxene Crystals in Dynasty Warriors Origins:

Exploration

Pyroxene will respawn in the same area where you initially find them. The best way to farm them efficiently is using Waymarks to fast travel in Dynasty Warriors Origins. This should allow the crystals to respawn, making your farming significantly easier.

Letters

As you progress through the story, your allies and various admirers will send you letters packed with gifts. These will also contain a set amount of Pyroxene. You can find these letters by accessing any Inn in the various cities of Ancient China.

Old Coins

Old Coins in Dynasty Warriors Origins are collectibles scattered across the land. During Chapter 2 of the game, you can unlock the Shui Jing retreat where you can exchange these Old Coins. Giving a set amount of these tokens will give you various rewards including Pyroxene.

How to use Pyroxene in Dynasty Warriors Origins

The various Gems (Image via KOEI TECMO)

You can use Pyroxene to create Gems in Dynasty Warriors Origins. These are crucial as they provide various buffs that can help you excel on the battlefield. Go to any Inn and use the Create Gems option to make these items at the cost of the Pyroxene crystals that you collect.

Keep in mind that the Gem you will create is randomized, and if you make a duplicate one, your existent ones will get XP and level up, making the effect they provide even stronger.

