How do you get a ranked match on Free Fire?

In a way, the battle royale genre has taken over the mobile gaming industry. The popularity of games like Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile is rising exponentially. The first of these titles has ranked and non-ranked game modes that players can relish.

There are separate rank systems for Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes in Free Fire. Players are divided into seven ranks based on their skills, with Bronze being the lowest and Grandmaster being the highest.

What is ranked mode?

In the ranked mode, players lose or gain RP (Ranked Points) based on their performances. One of the reasons behind playing this mode are the rewards. After a rank season concludes, players are awarded based on their ranks, and the stats are wiped clean. Higher the tier, the better the rewards received.

It isn’t an easy task to reach higher tiers, however, and players have to grind rigorously to push up their ranks.

How to get a ranked match in Free Fire?

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the mode change option present on the main screen’s top-right corner.

Click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner.

Step 2: A menu opens, with a list of various modes; press on ‘Ranked Game’.

Click on the ranked option

Step 3: Press the start button when ready to go.

Players have to follow similar steps if they wish to start a ranked Clash Squad match. They will have to click on the ‘Clash Squad - Ranked’ option instead of ‘Ranked Game.’

All ranks in Free Fire

Bronze - RP 1000-1300

Silver - RP 1301-1600

Gold - RP 1601-2100

Platinum - RP 2101-2600

Diamond - RP 2601-3200

Heroic - RP 3200+

Grand Master - Top 300 players of a region

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.