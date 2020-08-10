Free Fire has a rank system that makes it very competitive, and the players wish to reach the highest tiers. This system comprises of seven tiers, from Bronze to Grandmaster. Only the top 300 players of a particular region make the last rank.

Heroic is the second-highest tier in the game, and usually, only the top 1% of the players in the game can reach this position.

In this article, we discuss how much RP/score is required to reach the Heroic rank.

What score do you need to be heroic in Free Fire?

Points needed to reach Heroic rank

Rank Points are given to the users via ranked mode gaming. To reach the Heroic tier, players must have over 3200 RP. It is an uphill task, as it requires a lot of consistency in the gameplay. Players also desire to reach higher tiers for obtaining rewards. At the end of each ranked season, they get rewards based on their ranks. The higher the level, the better the rewards.

Tips to reach Heroic tier

#1 Choosing the right character

Each character has a unique ability, and players should pick an appropriate one based on their playing style. This would help improve their gameplay.

#2 Survival

RP is awarded based on the performance in a match. So it would be best if players don't rush at opponents to get kills, and instead play it safe. However, this doesn't mean that they should miss easy free kills.

#3 Playing with a squad

Playing with a squad can help push the rank. There must be coordination among the players, however.

All ranks in Free Fire

Bronze - RP 1000-1300

Silver - RP 1301-1600

Gold - RP 1601-2100

Platinum - RP 2101-2600

Diamond - RP 2601-3200

Heroic - RP 3200+