How to get the Raval set in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana

The Raval set in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana is the most powerful set in the game. You'll need to collect a thousand Raval ore to create the fabled set. However, the time invested in it is necessary, considering the set can be extremely useful in the endgame. You'll need to venture onto Genos Island to find the equipment to complete the set.

Here's a walkthrough on acquiring the Raval set in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

How to acquire the Raval set in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana

The Raval set in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana consists of the Raval Shield and Raval Armor. You'll find the items to acquire this set in the Dark Shrine. However, before you visit Genos Island, you'll need to interact with Adonis at the Forge to start the quest to acquire the Raval Shield.

After this, you can progress to the Dark Shrine region of Genos Island.

The Raval Armor

The Raval Armor in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana (Image via XSEED Games || YouTube/@@Melixer201)

Once you've defeated Dularn, progress through the Dark Shrine dungeon until you reach a giant room with ramps connecting smaller platforms. You'll encounter some Keratros and Balzarls on your quest. Defeat them and progress ahead until you reach a platform across the large gap. You'll need to double-jump to reach the land. However, you'll need to do it while avoiding the Keratros in the room.

In case you fall into the room, you can use a hack to recover yourself. At first, you'll need to die at the hands of enemies to reset the checkpoint, during which you'll spawn mid-air as you're falling into the gap. Here, quickly perform a double jump to the left, and you can reach the platform.

Head up the platform and fight the present Keratros and Balzarls. You will then need to navigate across a few spinning spike traps and jump into the hole, which will then land you on a small platform. Progress through the narrow platforms and reach its end to find a red chest guarded by a Skull-Magiste. Dispatch the Magiste and open the chest to find the titular Raval Armor.

Raval Shield

The Raval Shield in the game (Image via XSEED Games || YouTube/@@Melixer201)

Once you've acquired the Raval Armor, trace your steps back to the start of the narrow platforms and then jump off towards the screen. You'll need to be quick while navigating this floor. Move ahead, and you'll encounter another room with spinning spike traps, some Skull-Alnadas, and a Skull-Magiste.

You will find a red chest in the middle of the room. Beeline for it and open the chest to find a Lotus Hammer. Once you've acquired the armor, quickly open the menu, choose the Wing Talisman, and exit the room.

Once you've exited the dungeon, you can head back to the Redmont town and speak with Adonis to move the quest forward. Once you give the Lotus Hammer to Adonis, he can then forge the Raval Armor. However, you'll also need to provide 1000 Raval Ores to complete the armor.

Once you've given the required materials, the Raval Shield will be ready, and you will have acquired the Raval set in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana.

