How to get Red Hood in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Goddess of Victory: Nikke has completed its first anniversary this November. Developer Shift Up celebrated this occasion by announcing various events and contests, offering countless giveaways to players. The game also incorporated a First Anniversary update on November 2, 2023, bringing numerous modifications to its modes, gameplay, and characters.

The update has brought two new Nikkes - Snow White: Innocent Days and Red Hood, both of which are the Super Super Rare (SSR) characters.

This article will further discuss how players can get Red Hood in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Ways to achieve Red Hood in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Red Hood, or, as per the developer, 'red wolf of Goddess Squad,' is one of the two new additions in the First Anniversary update. She is an SSR attacker Nikke, whose Burst Skill can be used in all stages. Based on the Burst Stage, she can enhance all allies' ATK and HP recovery and deal lethal damage to enemies.

Red Hood's code is Iron, and she is equipped with Wolfbane SR. Manufactured by Pilgrim, her Special Recruit period will last from November 2- 23, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9).

The Nikke can be obtained from the Goddess of Victory: Nikke's Special Recruit section. Given below are the recruit rules to get the character:

Players can use Gems (Free/Paid) or Advanced Recruit vouchers in Special Recruit. Note that ordinary recruit vouchers won't be allowed to be used.

There's only a 4% chance of getting SSR Nikkes in Special Recruit. Additionally, when it comes to getting Red Hood, this probability further plummets to 1%.

Players can get Gold Mileage Tickets when recruiting in Special Recruit.

Players can redeem 200 Gold Mileage Tickets with Red Hood Nikke in the Mileage Shop.

The unused Gold Mileage Tickets won't disappear after the end of the Special Recruit.

After the end of Special Recruit, Red Hood Nikke will be availed in Ordinary Recruit.

Besides all this, one can grab Red Hood by participating in the Goddess of Victory: Nikke's RED ASH PV commemoration event. The occasion offers various exclusive rewards to its lucky winners and just asks players to follow the game's X/Twitter account and repost the event's post.

The event went live on October 30, 2023, and will end on November 6, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC+9). You can participate in this event to try your luck and claim exclusive rewards, such as a 1st Anniversary Badge Set, an Amazon Gift Card valued at USD 35, and a Red Hood and Snow White: Innocent Days Acrylic Stand Set.