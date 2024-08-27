How to get Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong

Crafting materials in Black Myth Wukong can be found by simply exploring the game world. One such crucial material is Refined Iron Sand, which is required for crafting various staff weapons using shrines littered throughout the game.

Refind Iron Sand is commonly found in Chapter 3 of the title, either in chests or scattered across the map. However, there are other ways to get your hands on this material, and this article will highlight all possible methods to acquire Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong.

What is Refined Iron Sand and where to find it in Black Myth Wukong?

Refined Iron Sand in the store (Image via GameScience)

Refined Iron Sand is a material of epic rarity that can be used to craft various weapons in the game. Locating this crafting material shouldn't be an issue as it can be found across different chests in Chapter 3 of the title. However, no chest is guaranteed to drop this material, except for one in the Pagoda Realm.

Mentioned below is a brief of Refined Iron Sand:

Type: Material

Material Subtype: General Weapon Material

General Weapon Material Rarity: Epic

Apart from chests, you can also buy Refined Iron Sand from the store. However, do keep in mind that the shop in Black Myth Wukong doesn't have an infinite supply of this material, forcing you to purchase it in a limited amount. You can also get your hands on Refined Iron Sand by defeating difficult bosses, but the probability of them dropping this material is completely random.

While we have listed all possible ways to acquire Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong, what exactly is it used for?

What is the use of Refined Iron Sand in Black Myth Wukong?

Use materials like Refined Iron sand to craft staff weapons in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Refined Iron Sand material is used to craft various staff weapons in Black Myth Wukong. Defeating bosses in the game will unlock the recipe required to craft these staffs. Here are the weapons you can craft using the material.

1) Loongwreathe Staff: You need to defeat Black Loong or Red Loong to unlock this Staff in the game.

Yaoguai Core x8

Thunder Tail x1

Refined Iron Sand x4

Thunderbone x1

Will x21000

2) Rat Sage Staff: You need to defeat the Yellow Wind Sage to unlock this staff in the game.

Yaoguai Core x8

Refined Iron Sand x4

Samadhi Wind Agate x1

Will x21000

3) Kang-Jin Staff: You need to defeat Kang Jin-Loong to unlock this staff in the game.

Yaoguai Core x8

Refined Iron Sand x4

Starlit Cloud-Bidden Antler x1

Will x21000

4) Chu-Bai Spear: You need to acquire the Chubai Spearhead key to unlock this staff in the game.

Yaoguai Core x8

Refined Iron Sand x4

Chubai Spearhead x1

Will x21000

5) Spikeshaft Staff: This staff automatically gets unlocked after finishing Chapter 3.

Cosmo Radiance x1

Gold Tree Core x4

Refined Iron Sand x8

Will x30000

6) Chitin Staff: You need to defeat the Second Sister to unlock this staff in the game.

Venomous Hair x1

Refined Iron Sand x4

Yaoguai Core x8

Will x20000

7) Spider Celestial Staff: You need to defeat Violet Spider to unlock this staff in the game.

Spider Leg x1

Gold Tree Core x4

Refined Iron Sand x8

Will x8100

Conclusion

Refined Iron Sand won't appear before Chapter 3, so open every chest you come across in that specific chapter. Also, keep in mind that there is a slight chance that difficult enemies might drop the material upon defeat. Also, check the in-game store as the material is available there, albeit in limited stock.

