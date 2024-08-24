How to get Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong

The Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong is one of the many weapons that the Destined One can craft and use against his foes. Its passive can come in handy during battles as it allows you to build up charge after you defeat an enemy. This is what makes it one of the best weapons in Black Myth Wukong and you can obtain it shortly after completing Chapter 3.
This article will go over how you can craft the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong.
How to obtain and craft the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong
The Spikeshaft Staff is a craftable weapon that is unlocked once you complete Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong and progress to Chapter 4. It can be crafted from any shrine after you start the fourth chapter, and is easily one of the best weapons in the game.
How to craft Spikeshaft Staff
Crafting the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong requires the following items:
- Cosmo Radiance x 1
- Gold Tree Core x 4
- Refined Iron Sand x 8
- Will x 30,000
Do note that Cosmo Radiance and Gold Tree Core will be locked till you complete Chapter 3, so you will not be able to get the staff until you reach the first shrine in the fourth chapter of Black Myth Wukong.
More details about the Spikeshaft Staff
- Attack: 80
- Rarity: Legendary
- Unique Effect: Continuously gains Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through the enemy.
- Upgradable: This weapon cannot be upgraded
The Spikeshaft Staff is an extremely powerful weapon especially if you use the Smash Stance coupled with Resolute Strike. In fact, the extra focus that you gain will help you launch attacks quickly and stagger enemies when using Resolute Strike.
All weapons in Black Myth Wukong
Besides the Spikeshaft Staff, Black Myth Wukong offers a few other powerful weapons that you will unlock as you progress through the story. Here is a list of all unlockable weapons:
- Willow Wood Staff
- Bronze Cloud Staff
- Twin Serpents Staff
- Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff
- Wind Bear Staff
- Chitin Staff
- Bishui Beast Staff
- Chu-Bai Spear
- Kang-Jin Staff
- Loongwreathe Staff
- Rat Sage Staff
- Spider Celestial
- Spikeshaft Staff
- Staff of Blazing Karma
- Visionary Centipede
- Jingubang
