How to get Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 24, 2024 14:30 GMT
Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong
A guide to get the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong is one of the many weapons that the Destined One can craft and use against his foes. Its passive can come in handy during battles as it allows you to build up charge after you defeat an enemy. This is what makes it one of the best weapons in Black Myth Wukong and you can obtain it shortly after completing Chapter 3.

This article will go over how you can craft the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong.

How to obtain and craft the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong

Use Shrines to craft weapons (Image via GameScience)
Use Shrines to craft weapons (Image via GameScience)

The Spikeshaft Staff is a craftable weapon that is unlocked once you complete Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong and progress to Chapter 4. It can be crafted from any shrine after you start the fourth chapter, and is easily one of the best weapons in the game.

also-read-trending Trending

How to craft Spikeshaft Staff

Crafting the Spikeshaft Staff in Black Myth Wukong requires the following items:

  • Cosmo Radiance x 1
  • Gold Tree Core x 4
  • Refined Iron Sand x 8
  • Will x 30,000

Do note that Cosmo Radiance and Gold Tree Core will be locked till you complete Chapter 3, so you will not be able to get the staff until you reach the first shrine in the fourth chapter of Black Myth Wukong.

More details about the Spikeshaft Staff

  • Attack: 80
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Unique Effect: Continuously gains Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through the enemy.
  • Upgradable: This weapon cannot be upgraded

The Spikeshaft Staff is an extremely powerful weapon especially if you use the Smash Stance coupled with Resolute Strike. In fact, the extra focus that you gain will help you launch attacks quickly and stagger enemies when using Resolute Strike.

All weapons in Black Myth Wukong

Besides the Spikeshaft Staff, Black Myth Wukong offers a few other powerful weapons that you will unlock as you progress through the story. Here is a list of all unlockable weapons:

  • Willow Wood Staff
  • Bronze Cloud Staff
  • Twin Serpents Staff
  • Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff
  • Wind Bear Staff
  • Chitin Staff
  • Bishui Beast Staff
  • Chu-Bai Spear
  • Kang-Jin Staff
  • Loongwreathe Staff
  • Rat Sage Staff
  • Spider Celestial
  • Spikeshaft Staff
  • Staff of Blazing Karma
  • Visionary Centipede
  • Jingubang

More Black Myth Wukong articles:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी