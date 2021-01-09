How to get rewards through Shark Attack Top Up event in Free Fire

While Free Fire has numerous items like outfits, bundles and skins, not all of them are available for free. Players have to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to acquire them.

Free Fire developers often introduce various in-game events that provide players with opportunities to get these items for discounted rates or even for free.

A new top-up event called Shark Attack was recently added to the game. It offers players a loot box and a gloo wall skin as rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

This article provides a guide on how to obtain rewards from the Shark Attack Top up event in Free Fire.

Shark Attack Top-up event in Free Fire

The Shark Attack Top Up event, which began today on 9th January 2021, will conclude on 15th January 2021.

Shark Attack Loot Box - Top-up 100 diamonds

Shark Attack Loot Box

Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion - Top-up 500 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion

Players can follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds and claim the top-up rewards:

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and press the diamond icon located on the top of the screen.

Various top-up options will appear on the screen.

Step 2: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players can select the required top-up and make the payment.

Step 3: They will soon receive the diamonds in their accounts.

After the top-up is successful, players will have to collect the top-rewards manually. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must click on the events (calendar) icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They should then navigate through the events tab and select the 'Shark Attack Top-up' option.

Shark Attack Top Up

Step 3: They should press the 'Claim' button beside the corresponding rewards to claim them.

