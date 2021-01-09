How to get rewards through Shark Attack Top Up event in Free Fire

Create
Aniket Thakkar
Modified 09 Jan 2021, 11:44 IST
While Free Fire has numerous items like outfits, bundles and skins, not all of them are available for free. Players have to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to acquire them.

Free Fire developers often introduce various in-game events that provide players with opportunities to get these items for discounted rates or even for free.

A new top-up event called Shark Attack was recently added to the game. It offers players a loot box and a gloo wall skin as rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

This article provides a guide on how to obtain rewards from the Shark Attack Top up event in Free Fire.

Shark Attack Top-up event in Free Fire

The Shark Attack Top Up event, which began today on 9th January 2021, will conclude on 15th January 2021.

Shark Attack Loot Box - Top-up 100 diamonds

Shark Attack Loot Box
Shark Attack Loot Box

Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion - Top-up 500 diamonds

Gloo Wall â Gate to Oblivion
Gloo Wall – Gate to Oblivion

Players can follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds and claim the top-up rewards:

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and press the diamond icon located on the top of the screen.

Various top-up options will appear on the screen.
Various top-up options will appear on the screen.

Step 2: Various top-up options will appear on the screen. Players can select the required top-up and make the payment.

Step 3: They will soon receive the diamonds in their accounts.

After the top-up is successful, players will have to collect the top-rewards manually. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must click on the events (calendar) icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They should then navigate through the events tab and select the 'Shark Attack Top-up' option.

Shark Attack Top Up
Shark Attack Top Up

Step 3: They should press the 'Claim' button beside the corresponding rewards to claim them.

Published 09 Jan 2021, 11:44 IST
Garena Free Fire
