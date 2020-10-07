How to get Russell Adler in COD Mobile

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta begins this week and the community couldn't be more excited. Ever since the Alpha test ended back in September, fans have been craving a more immersive multiplayer experience from the game. While the beta won't contain everything coming at launch, it will boast more content than what was seen in the Alpha.

Along with that bit of news, Activision has revealed some additional rewards that you can unlock just by playing the Black Ops Cold War Open Beta. One of those rewards is a new playable character in COD Mobile, being that of Russell Adler.

Unlocking Russell Adler in COD Mobile

Russell Adler is a brand new character in the Call of Duty franchise. One of the main protagonists from the Black Ops Cold War Campaign, Adler is one of the men assigned to killing a Russian spy. Adler was featured heavily in the worldwide reveal trailers for the Campaign, even meeting with President Ronald Reagan during one of the game's early missions.

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not Adler will be unlockable in the multiplayer of Black Ops Cold War. However, it has been confirmed that he'll be making an appearance in COD Mobile. Activision revealed earlier today that the Open Beta will present an opportunity for fans to unlock the character in the mobile title.

Image via Activision

Essentially, all you need to do to unlock Adler in COD Mobile is play the Black Ops Cold War Open Beta on any platform. Of course, there are additional steps as well that's the biggest chunk of the process. Before you actually play the beta though, make sure to link your Activision account with your COD Mobile account. You can find out how to do that on Activision's website.

Next, download the BOCW beta and play any number of matches. Once you've played at least one match, an email should arrive in the inbox of whatever address your account is linked to. This email will contain instructions on how to redeem Russell Adler in COD Mobile.

The Black Ops Cold War Open Beta is set to end during the middle of October, so make sure to get some play time in before that happens.