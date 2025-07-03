How to get the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X

During your exploration of the very first dungeon, you will require the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X to access certain parts. While you will get C-A cards during the plot, you will need to go out of your way to find the S-Rank one. This card will allow you to gain access to certain areas of the Stadium dungeon in P5X.
This article will cover how to obtain the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
Where to find the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X
The S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X can be found by following the steps below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Take the Lobby South Safe Room and get to the location as shown in the map above. You will find a Vent that can take you to 3F of the Club area of Kiuchi's Palace.
- Go the the next room and you will be able to spot a door across the chandelier. Jump to make your way across the corridor to reach the room.
- Open the door, and you will find the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X waiting for you.
Also Read: Best Panther build in P5X
- There is also a locked Treasure Chest in the room. Make sure to bring lockpicks so that you can unlock it to obtain the rewards, including 20x Meta Crystals.
- There is also a Safe Room past the corridor on the opposite end of where you found the card. Access it so that you can fast travel to the area later on and explore. Safe Rooms count towards Palace Exploration, so it is ideal to unlock them before you move on to find out the secrets that the other rooms in 3F of Kiuchi's Palace hold.
All rewards from Kiuchi's Palace exploration
Once you obtain the S-Rank Card in Kiuchi Palace in Persona 5: The Phantom X, you will be able to explore freely. Here are all the rewards that you can obtain based on your progression.
Also Read: Best Joker Build in P5X
- Progress 10%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x70,Thief Compendium Tome x5
- Progress 20%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x70Gold Parts x8
- Progress 30%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x70, Legend Cube x3
- Progress 40%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x70, Schema Points+ x1
- Progress 50%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x70, Sennight Inferno x1
- Progress 60%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x150, Lust Chip x1
- Progress 70%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x150, Whiff of Iris x15
- Progress 80%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x150, Blue Crystal x15
- Progress 90%: Wonder EXP Credit x250, Meta Jewels x150, Skill Incense S x5
- Progress 100%: Wonder EXP Credit x450, Meta Jewels x150, Sennight Inferno Shard x1
Besides opening chests scattered throughout the castle, defeating Elite Enemies and unlocking Safe Rooms also count towards exploration.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.