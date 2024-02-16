How to get Salt in Enshrouded

Salt in Enshrouded is a very important resource, as it enables you to convert your Animal Fur into Dried Fur. This title's captivating world is filled with collectible raw materials that are essential for survival. Salt is no exception. It can be used not only as a flavor enhancer for food but also to craft various types of gear.

Salt is a grey-colored resource that comes in the shape of cubes. You’ll need a Pickaxe or a stone to grind it down and collect it. In this feature, we’ll show you the quickest methods to obtain Salt in Enshrouded and discuss its various uses.

Here’s the fastest way to get Salt in Enshrouded

Once you stumble across the Hunter NPC and engage in a conversation with her, she will instruct you to collect Salt. This item will allow you to make superior armor made of animal fur. After the interaction with the NPC Hunter is done, she’ll mark a location on the map that leads to the Egerton Salt Mines.

The fastest method to reach this area is by using a Glider. All you need to do is head towards the fast travel point located in Ancient Spire. The Egerton Salt Mines are located in the north-western corner of the Ancient Spire Springfield.

Once you have made it to the fast-travel point, head west and descend the cliff towards the isolated village using your Glider. This is where the Egerton Mines are located. You also need to be prepared to face level 5 enemies who will try to surround you from all sides once you reach the Egerton Mines. After they've been dealt with, you can collect the Salt by mining.

Alternatively, this resource can also be acquired in the Saline Quarry southeast of Braelyn Bridge. Both locations are enshrouded in nature; therefore, you must make sure to keep an eye on the timer at all times.

Also, the above-mentioned locations require a high Fire Alter level. So, make sure to strengthen yours before going on this endeavor.

How to use Salt in Enshrouded

Salt is one of the most basic resources in Enshrouded used for crafting and upgrading various items like Dried Fur, Leather, Nitrate, and more. Dried Fur can be further used to craft the Scout Armor set, which enhances your stamina, stamina regeneration, ranged damage, and critical damage to a great deal.

Furthermore, Salt is a necessary raw material to craft a Bed, which speeds up nighttime by 60 times. Here are the resources needed to make Dried Fur in Enshrouded:

3x Salt

1x Animal skin

With this information, we conclude our guide on how to get and use Salt in Enshrouded. Tune in for more resource collection guides on Enshrouded or if you wish to stay updated with all the latest trends in the gaming world.