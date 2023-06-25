Final Fantasy 16 has a wide array of crafting materials that can be used for various crafting needs. Some are readily available, while others happen to be a bit more exclusive. Scarletite happens to be one of the most sought-after metals in Final Fantasy 16 that you can use for crafting. Although it is a rare resource, several ways exist to obtain Scarletite in the game.

From how to get the metal to its utility in Final Fantasy 16, you will learn everything you need to know about Scarletite in this article.

How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16?

Scarletite is one of the hardest-known metals in Final Fantasy 16. It is a scarce commodity, and this exclusivity adds to its demand in the game.

The in-game description of Scarletite is as follows:

'One of the hardest metals known to man, Scarletite is highly sought after by those with the means to pay its exorbitant asking price-a price, determined not by its rarity but rather because a forge must employ no fewer than five healthy Bearers to produce flames hot enough to melt the ore. At this time, it takes on the deep scarlet hue from which it takes its name.'

There are a few ways in which you can get your hands on Scarletite in this game, and they are as follows:

Dozmare Hunt Location: When you beat this Notorious Mark boss, also known as the Griffin, near the Caer Norvent River Gate in Sanbreque, you will get Scarletite as a reward.

Fastitocalon Hunt Location: When you defeat this Notorious Mark boss in The Velkroy Desert, you will be awarded Scarletite.

The Ten Clubs Hunt Location: When you defeat this Notorious Mark boss in The Fields of Corava, you will receive Scarletite as a reward.

Holy Trumpitour Hunt Location: When you defeat this Notorious Mark boss, you get Scarletite as you did for the previous ones.

Completing the "Hot Water" side quest: Located in The Dalamil Inn region, this quest comes right after the main quest called "Follow the Crystal," completing this side quest will reward you with Scarletite.

What is Scarletite used for in Final Fantasy 16?

Being one of the hardest metals in the game, it is only fair that Scarletite serves a purpose in crafting battle gear. You can combine it with Blackthorne to prepare or reinforce your gear. It can be used to craft the following items:

Drakeslayer's Belt

Drakeslayer's Bracelets

Excalibur

That covers everything you need to know about Scarletite and how to get it in the game. If we missed anything, feel free to mention it in the comments below.

