How to get the secret Ripened Heart relic in Remnant 2?

The Ripened Heart relic is one of many hidden consumables in Remnant 2, obtainable by performing special tasks in the game. It grants health regeneration over an extended period, allowing the user to quickly gain HP during the toughest boss battles. However, the time it takes to acquire it is quite long, requiring everyone to be at a specific place for some specific items and wait for daily resets.

The following article lists everything you need to do to get the Ripened Heart relic. To start, make you have a Yaesha location, especially the Widow's Court tileset, and look for an Ornate Key. Head to a hidden location to find the Ornate chest, most of which will be detailed below.

Steps to acquire the Ripened Heart relic in Remnant 2

The following steps will help summarize the processes you need to do for Ripened Heart relic in Remnant 2:

Head to Widow's Court and look for an Ornate Key lying beside a corpse.

Make your way underground through the waterfalls until you find a dead-end with a chest and a throne.

Head left through the wall, as it leads to a secret location.

Take the elevator up and pick up the Ornate Lockbox.

Unlock the Lockbox by interacting with it in your inventory.

You will now receive the "Thaen seed" from the lockbox.

Head to Ward 13's garden and plant the seed.

Wait for a few days until you see a pink fruit on the newly-grown tree.

Below are detailed steps on how to get the relic, alongside a few tips to speed up the growing process in Ward 13.

Step 1:

Head to Yaesha, followed by the Widow's Court location, and look for an Ornate Key beside an Imperial corpse. The key is usually located on the surface, so look for a red glow while you are in the first location. The image provided below should clear out any confusion.

Ornate Key (Image via Remnant 2)

Next, make your way underground until you come across a dead-end with a treasure chest on the side.

Step 2:

The dead-end room looks like the one in the image below. If you come across it, note that there is a hidden path through the wall on the left. Simply walk through and look for an elevator that will take you upstairs.

Secret room with an illusion wall on the left (Image via Remnant 2)

Thaen seed (Image via Remnant 2)

Pick up the Ornate Lockbox once you are upstairs, and interact with it in your inventory. Use the Key to unlock and obtain the Thaen seed.

Step 3:

Head back to Ward 13 garden, located opposite Reginald and Mudtooth. Plant the seed and wait for a few days until a tree grows fully. You can identify the relic once you see a pink drop hanging from one of the branches. Before this, however, you will have to eat a total of three Celestial Thaen Fruit from the same tree.

Thaen seed (Image via Gunfire Games)

Celestial Thaen seed (Image via Remnant 2)

To speed up the process, you can turn off your internet connection and fast-forward your PC's time. Load in the game and repeat the process until you see Ripened Heart. The Celestial fruits will appear every two days, so waiting is recommended.