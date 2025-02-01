How to get the Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure features a variety of characters that players can interact with. During exploration, you will often encounter NPCs who will give you quests that you can complete to earn rewards. One of the missions in the game — "Deep Diving" — involves swimming underwater in the different waterbodies across the map. However, to swim underwater, you'll need a device called a Snorkel that you need to craft yourself using various resources.

This article will cover everything you need to know about acquiring a Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to begin the "Deep Diving" quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You need to reach level six friendship status with Kuromi to begin the quest (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)

Starting the quest requires you to first reach level six friendship status with Kuromi. You can increase your friendship level by gifting Kuromi her favorite items every day. She prefers pumpkins and Jack-O'-Lanterns, so make sure you give her those as gifts.

Once you hit level six, initiate a conversation with her, and she will reveal something about a locket she lost. Kuromi will lend her Snorkel to you so you can retrieve her locket from underwater. Once you find and return it to her, she will take the Snorkel back and give you a plan to craft one for yourself.

How to craft the Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Craft the Snorkel (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)

Now that you have the recipe to craft the Snorkel, it is time to look for the crafting materials. Once you have all the resources in your inventory, take them to the nearest crafting table and craft the Snorkel. Here are the resources required to craft this device, and their locations:

1) Rubber x10

Rubber can be picked up from the ground and is usually found near trees. This resource is available on the first island in the game and looks like a purple ball.

2) Spark x2

Spark is a resource that is locked behind Pochacco's level-four friendship quest. Completing the mission will give you the plan to create Spark, which requires Light Stones x3.

3) Iron Ingot x2

Iron Ingot is the final material required to craft the Snorkel. This resource can be located on Mount Hothead and can be identified by its dark red color and the grey flecks that cover it.

How to use the Snorkel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Use the down button to swim deeper (Image via Sunblink || YouTube/@Spiritedaway0614)

Once you have crafted the Snorkel using the plan given to you by Kuromi, you can finally swim underwater. However, keep in mind that you can stay underwater for only a limited period, depending on your stamina bar. Your Snorkel will activate automatically once you enter the waterbody and start descending.

