How to get special font names in Free Fire

In Free Fire, certain players don't pursue fancy or unique in-game names (IGN), and prefer to have a straightforward one. Others like to have an IGN with special fonts and symbols. Every player, however, has the option of setting his/her name when playing for the first time.

The IGN can be changed later on as well, but at a cost. Players have to spend 390 diamonds to do so. Hence, getting the name right the first time is crucial.

In this article, we discuss how players can get special IGNs in the game.

How to get special font names in Garena Free Fire

FancyTextTool,one such website

Regular keyboards on mobile phones do not consist of unique or stylish fonts, so players can use the following websites to customise their IGNs:

Lingojam

FancyTextTool

FancyTextGuru

CoolSymbol

TextFancy

All these websites have similar functionalities. Players can follow the steps given below to get a stylish IGN in Free Fire:

Step 1: They can visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Users have to enter a name of their choice, and they will get the output in an assortment of fonts, which varies from site to site.

Step 3: They can copy one of the output names, in the font of their choice.

As mentioned above, players can set their name when they start the game for the first time. Those doing so can paste the above generated name when Free Fire prompts.

How to change existing name in Free Fire

If players wish to change their existing IGNs, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should click on the the profile tab, present at the top-left corner.

Step 2: They should then press the yellow name change icon just below their name, on the top-left corner.

Step 3: A dialogue box appears, prompting users to change their nickname. They can paste the desired name here.

