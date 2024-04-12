How to get Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has collaborated with a popular manga series, Spy x Family, and has brought various exclusives, including the Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile. These items are introduced in the event section's Prize Path and include numerous mythic and legendary items. For those unaware, these items are the rarest in the title, making for excellent collectibles.

If you are looking forward to investing your PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash) in an in-game collectible, the Spy x Family Twilight set is worthwhile, and this article will further discuss how you can obtain the same and other items in the new event.

Prize Path offering Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile explored

A product of the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Spy x Family, the event's Prize Path went live on April 12, 2024, and will be available until May 12, 2024.

Following are the items offered in the Prize Path other than the Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile:

Spy x Family Dacia skin

Spy x Family Mr. Chimera ornament

Spy x Family Parachute skin

Spy x Family Bond Ornament

Spy x Family Anya Hairstyle

Spy x Family Thorn Princess set

Spy x Family Yor Stilettos

Blade Sublime emote

To obtain these exclusives from the event, you must spend 600 UC to unlock the Prize Path. Unlocking it will allow you to complete missions assigned in the event and earn points.

Collecting these points will move you forward in the Prize Path and obtain the mentioned collectibles.

The following are the types of missions that are assigned in the event:

Travel more than 10,000 meters in Dacia in Classic mode.

Eliminate three enemies with the Groza in Metro Royale or Classic mode.

Eliminate six enemies with the Groza in Metro Royale or Classic mode.

Eliminate 15 enemies with the Groza in Metro Royale or Classic mode.

Hit enemies five times with any weapon in Classic mode.

Hit players 10 times with any weapon in Classic mode.

Hit players 15 times with any weapon in Classic mode.

How to get free UC to acquire Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile

Collect Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

You can turn to the Google Play Store to get free UC and obtain the Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile. The digital store is a reliable platform to earn freebies in any title, as it features in-app tokens, Play Points, collected by finishing designated missions.

These tokens can be cashed out or redeemed with PUBG Mobile UC. Next, you can use these UCs to obtain the Spy x Family Twilight set in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and readers in the region are advised against playing the title. Instead, they can engage in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), an India-exclusive and legal variant.