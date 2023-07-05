The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is live. Players are being treated to exciting discounts across countless games as a result, including indie and triple-A titles. As with previous such events on Steam, fans can partake in a little minigame on the store itself. This involves collecting trading cards and stickers as well as crafting a badge. All of these tie into the overarching player-driven Steam economy.

It is very easy to obtain them as well. After all, you just need to dedicate nothing but a bit of your time to get them. Here is how to do it.

How to get Steam Summer Sale 2023 cards and badge for free?

Firstly, trading cards are items that players obtain on the store. Traditionally, they are acquired by playing games on the platform. However, many events also offer specific trading cards. Here are the steps to obtain the ones related to Steam's Summer Sale 2023:

The Discovery Queue is a great way to discover new games that challenge your tastes (Image via Steam)

Open your Steam client and click on the Store option in the top left corner.

Select the Discovery Queue option. This will bring up the store page of a random game that Steam thinks will appeal to the user.

Look to the bottom right, just below the game description and tags, to discover a yellow arrow that says Next in Queue.

Click it and check the list of around a dozen games through to the end.

Finishing the queue rewards the player with one trading card.

You will only be able to obtain one event card per day. Since the sale ends on July 13, 2023, you have over a week to collect these cards.

Collect them all and craft this unique badge (Image via Steam)

Here are the steps to obtain the Summer In The City event badge:

Collect all 11 cards.

Progress can be checked by highlighting your username and then clicking Inventory. Here, find the event card and select View Badge Progress.

If you have the required number of cards, you will get an option to craft a badge by using all 11 of them. This badge can then be displayed on your profile.

Since the sale's about halfway done, players might be unable to get all cards in time. In that case, trade with friends or look for missing ones and purchase them on the marketplace. Alternately, crafting badges from other games also grants a Summer Sale card. Finally, every 10 USD spent on the store offers another one. The badge grants 100 XP to the overall profile level.

Additionally, you can also obtain free stickers. These can be used in chats with friends. Here are the steps to acquire a sticker during the Summer Sale 2023:

There are varied stickers to discover (Image via Steam)

Click on the Store option.

Scroll down to the Category banner as depicted above.

Click any of the available options.

Scroll to where it's written "Claim your free sticker" and click the prompt.

This adds a random Sticker to your inventory that can be used in chats.

Any of the Categories can be accessed daily to get a sticker.

