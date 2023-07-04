Best sci-fi and cyberpunk game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2023

Sci-fi has stood the test of time as a super popular genre in the entertainment medium. This has resulted in a vast array of gaming titles for fans of that category to choose from. These range from niche offerings like Phantasy Star Online 2 to major ones like Dead Space. So no demographic is left unaccounted for. The ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2023 grants players an opportunity to indulge in such experiences without having to spend a lot of money.

The list below will feature five sci-fi and cyberpunk game deals worth checking out. Be sure to grab these great titles before the sale ends on July 13, 2023.

Here are 5 great sci-fi games worth checking out during Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Scarlet Nexus (75% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $14.99

Scarlet Nexus is one of Bandai Namco's most intriguing new offerings and takes place in an alternate sci-fi universe. As a member of the Other Suppression Force (OSF), you will strive to protect humanity against otherworldly threats. While the key characters are Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, other entities in this game are vibrant as well.

With each squad member possessing unique strengths and abilities, players must tactfully dispose of the alien menace. Gamers will engage in action-driven battles and use different powers based on the enemy they're facing.

They will also explore linear dungeons throughout the campaign and battle powerful bosses to emerge victorious. Moreover, gamers will get to upgrade their gear and abilities to keep up with the adversities this title throws at them.

2) Ghostrunner (70% off)

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $8.99

Ghostrunner's 2020 release certainly caught players off-guard because this electrifying cyberpunk action title from 505 Games is one-of-a-kind. In it, the titular Ghostrunner must climb Dharma Tower to exact revenge against the Keymaster that resides at its top.

Despite a simple narrative, its gameplay is where things fall into place. Ghostrunner lets you engage in parkour and slash-and-dash your way across tight-level design through the tower.

It is aimed at speedrunners and those who love a challenge. This is particularly due to its one-hit-kill nature of combat, similar to Hotline Miami. That feature affects both foes and players. So be sure to exercise extreme caution to avoid enemy attacks. At the same time, retaliate with parries, use tools to navigate tricky platforming, and slow down time for maximum accuracy amidst the chaos.

Ghostrunner is also worth picking up ahead of the sequel's launch next year.

3) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (70% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $17.99

While video game entries in the Marvel franchise have been lackluster lately, one surprise release won players over. Developed by Eidos Montreal, Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy offers an engaging narrative-driven adventure.

In this sci-fi game, you will step into the boots of Starlord, who must save the universe with the help of his iconic team. Travel to various planets and overcome action-packed set pieces in this title.

You control Starlord and use his pistols to combat foes. His allies Gomora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax, are all controllable via cooldown-based button inputs used to execute attacks. This creates a loop of strategic decision-making to chain together intensive combos to efficiently deal with foes. Sprinkle the series' iconic cinematic flair, and this is a love letter to fans of Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy.

4) Subnautica (67% off)

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $17.99

Fans of survival games like Minecraft or Terraria itching for something truly unique need not look any further. Unknown Worlds Entertainment's 2018 sci-fi exploration game boasts one of the most immersive open worlds ever made.

After crash-landing on the alien planet 4546B, you have to survive its dangers and escape. As the gameplay largely takes place underwater, this is one title individuals with thalassophobia will want to avoid.

In this game, you harvest marine resources like raw materials for crafting and catch fish for consumption. Since this is a sci-fi survival game, you have to manage hunger and oxygen meters carefully.

The sea is also riddled with dangerous fauna, so constructing tools that can help evade or disarm foes is crucial. There are also many biomes to explore, each hiding many secrets to learn, both about the extinct alien civilization as well as missing teammates.

5) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (67% off)

Original price: $49.99

Discounted price: $16.49

Disappointed by the recent Star Wars Jedi Survivor game? Then a massive throwback to the beloved sci-fi saga may be right up your alley. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pays homage to the series' history by compiling all nine movies into an action-adventure package. It lets you take control of various beloved Star Wars characters on this 3D platforming journey.

While the LEGO formula has been used too often, this game surprises with new mechanics and additions. It offers cover shooter elements for one, as well as spaceship dogfights in space. There are various collectibles to find, iconic moments to relive, and collectibles to discover across its richly detailed environments as well.

In short, this is by far the most visually and feature-wise advanced sci-fi LEGO game to date.

