How to get Stickers in Dice Dreams?

Stickers in Dice Dreams are valuable rewards that can be used to get coins and free rolls. These collectible items are scattered throughout the game, with each themed set containing 12 unique stickers. Upon successfully assembling a set, players receive rewards based on its rarity, signifying that the more uncommon the set, the greater the reward awaiting the player.

This article provides the links to get free Stickers in Dice Dreams and mentions ways to earn them in the game.

Steps to get free Stickers in Dice Dreams

Wild Stickers (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Here are all the steps you must follow to get free Stickers in Dice Dreams:

Update your Dice Dream app to the latest version from the App Store and Play Store. Launch the Facebook App. Search for Dice Dreams' official page and click on it. In Dice Dream's timeline, search for posts containing links to get free Stickers and click on those links to be redirected to the Sticker redemption page. Click on the Get button on the redemption page. The Dice Dream app will open, and a prompt will appear. Click on the Claim button to get free Stickers in the game.

Conversely, you can click on the following links to get the free stickers belonging to different sets:

Link to get one of the Wild Sticker

Link to get one of the Golden Sticker

These links will redirect you to the redemption page, where you must click the Get button to proceed. It's important to note that these vouchers are time-restricted and often have expiration dates. So, it's important to claim them urgently. You should also check the official Facebook page for the latest Sticker links.

What are the main ways to earn Stickers in Dice Dreams?

Golden Stickers (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

The main ways to earn Stickers in Dice Dreams are given below:

Completing tasks: Dice Dreams often presents players with tasks and challenges. Completing these tasks can reward you with stickers, among other prizes.

Dice Dreams often presents players with tasks and challenges. Completing these tasks can reward you with stickers, among other prizes. Participating in events: The developer, SuperPlay Ltd, often organizes events related to stickers in the game. You can participate in these events to earn stickers based on your performance.

The developer, SuperPlay Ltd, often organizes events related to stickers in the game. You can participate in these events to earn stickers based on your performance. Direct purchases: You can also get these stickers through in-game purchase which requires real-life currency.

You can also get these stickers through in-game purchase which requires real-life currency. Prizes and rewards: Sometimes, the stickers are also available as prizes or rewards during special promotions within the game.

