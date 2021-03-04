How to get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss in March 2021

SK Sabir Boss is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He runs a successful YouTube channel that has a subscriber count of 3.64 million.

As is the case with most personalities in gaming, SK Sabir Boss' fans often try to mirror various aspects of his Free Fire gameplay. Some of them even want to have cool IGNs that are similar to that of the popular content creator.

Since regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have stylish fonts and symbols, players have to look elsewhere to incorporate them into their IGNs.

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how players can get/create IGNs like SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

How can players get stylish Free Fire names like SK Sabir Boss?

Fancytextguru.com - one such website that the players can utilize

Players can utilize websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com to customize their names or create stylish IGNs like SK Sabir Boss.

Advertisement

After customizing the moniker, they can copy it and use it while changing their IGN in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

How to change IGNs in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGN in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first open their profile by pressing the banner on the top-left corner of the screen.

Players have to tap on the profile section

Step 2: When their profile appears on the screen, they should click on the 'Edit' icon, as shown in the photo given below:

Users have to tap on the Edit icon

Advertisement

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up. Players should tap on the icon located beside their existing name.

Click on the icon to change the name in Free Fire

Step 4: They can then paste the copied name in the text field and press the '390' diamonds button. Their IGN will be changed.

Click on the 390 diamonds option

If players have a name-change card, they will have another option with a card symbol. They can click on it if they want to change their IGN using the name-change card.

Players can earn this card from Regional Battle Season 6.