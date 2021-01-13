How to get stylish Free Fire names with symbols: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game has witnessed a gradual growth, and with every update, there has been an influx of players.

Many users are inclined towards setting a stylish and unique in-game name that sets them apart from the crowd. For this, they wish to incorporate various symbols and fonts into their IGNs.

They have an option to set their IGNs when they initially set up their Free Fire accounts, while it can be changed later on by spending the in-game currency – diamonds.

Also read: 3 best websites to top-up Free Fire diamonds in January 2021

How to get stylish names in Garena Free Fire

The regular keyboards on mobile devices don't offer such fonts and symbols. Hence, users would have to use websites like fancytextguru, fancytexttool, lingojam, and more to create a stylish name with symbols. Users can also use websites like nickfinder to choose from the preset names.

Players can follow these steps to get such monikers in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open any website which provides options to generate names with various fonts and symbols.

Step 2: They have to enter the required name in the text field. Several results will appear in an assortment of fonts.

Advertisement

Step 3: Users can copy the desired result and paste it while changing the IGN/nickname in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the nickname in Free Fire

Users can follow the given steps to change their nicknames:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and click the "Profile" icon on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: They have to tap the yellow name-change icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting the players to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: They have to paste the required name and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the names of the users will be changed. If the players have a name change card, they will have another option in the dialog box with the card symbol.

Also read: Syblus' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021