Free Fire, which is developed by 111dot Studio and published by Garena, is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has amassed a massive player base over the years, with several streamers and players becoming immensely popular because of their online content based on the game.

Many players often want an in-game name that is similar to those of their favorite streamers or esports athletes. This article provides players with a guide to create a stylish nickname like one of India's most popular Free Fire content creators, SK Sabir Boss.

How to get stylish nicknames like SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire

Players can visit websites like Nickfinder to create a name similar to that of SK Sabir Boss.

Players can follow the steps below to create a stylish name like SK Sabir Boss:

Cool text Generator on Nickfinder

Step 1: Open the ‘Cool text Generator’ on Nickfinder. You can also click here to do so.

Step 2: Enter the required name in the text field. You will receive several results with various fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Select the desired name and paste it while changing your name in Garena Free Fire.

How to change your nickname in Garena Free Fire

Follow these steps to change your nickname in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile option located on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the profile banner

Step 2: Next, press on the ‘Yellow notebook’ option. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new nickname.

Yellow notebook option

Step 3: Paste the name, and click on the Diamonds button present below.

Changing your name in Garena Free Fire will cost you 390 diamonds. If you have a rename card, another button with the card symbol will appear in the dialog box.

