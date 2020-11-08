New character Dasha and pet Rockie have been added in Free Fire

Characters and pets are some of the unique aspects of Garena Free Fire that separates it from the other titles on the platform. The developers introduce new characters with abilities and pets with various skills to make the game even more engaging.

Before the new features are incorporated into the game, they are added to the Advance server. Dasha (character) and Rockie (pet) were available in the Free Fire OB 24 Advance Server but weren’t included in the game with the update.

They have now been introduced in the game. In this article, we share insights on Dasha and Rockie.

The Character Dasha and pet Rockie have been added in Free Fire

Dasha

Dasha character

The in-game description of the character reads:

Dasha is a prankster and a rebel.

Dasha’s ability has multiple benefits; they are as follows:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 30% (At maximum level – 50%)

Reduce recovery time from falls by 60% (At maximum level – 80%)

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 6% (At maximum level – 10%)

Reduce maximum recoil by 6% (At maximum level – 10%)

However, when the players click on the obtain button, the following message appears on their screens – 'This item will be available soon!'

Rockie

Rockie pet

The in-game description reads:

After dying its hair green, Rockie learnt that the color has already gone out of fashion.

Its skill is called – ‘Stay Chill,’ and it decreases by the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6% at Level 1, while it enhances up to 15% with a rise in the level.

When the players click on the obtain button, the same message is displayed, as in the case of Dasha. The Rockie pet was earlier available as a top-up reward in several regions.

