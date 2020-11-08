SK Sabir Boss vs CRX Pahadi: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The massive player count and the extensive viewership of Free Fire have led to the game’s multifaceted growth, including the competitive scene along with content creation and streaming.

SK Sabir Boss and CRX Pahadi are two renowned faces amongst the Indian Free Fire content creators. They are quite famous for the exciting and engaging content that they create on their YouTube channels.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in the game and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in a total of 25473 squad games and has triumphed in 8464 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.22%. With 90484 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2867 games and has bagged 596 wins at a win percentage of 20.78%. He has registered 7790 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The player has 141 first-place finishes in 1575 matches in the solo mode, translating to a win ratio of 8.95%. He has killed 3209 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 340 squad matches in the current season and has 106 Booyahs, maintaining a win percent of 31.17%. He has accumulated 1038 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.44.

The content creator has also been featured in one solo and two duo games.

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

CRX Pahadi has taken part in a total of 18000 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 4610 of them, translating to a win percentage of 25.61%. He has racked up 58106 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.34.

Coming to the duo matches, the player has clinched 215 games, maintaining a win rate of 10.87%. He has notched 4135 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.35.

The content creator has 236 Booyahs in 1524 solo games that roughly equates to a win rate of 15.48%. He has eliminated 5104 foes and has a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

CRX Pahadi has 167 squad matches to his name in the ongoing ranked season and has clinched 31 of them, with a win rate of 18.56%. He has accumulated 619 kills, having a K/D ratio of 4.55.

The professional player has also played seven duo matches and has two first-place finishes, upholding a win rate of 28.57. He has racked up 44 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.80.

Lastly, the content creator has also engaged in 33 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in five games, with a win percentage of 15.15%. CRX Pahadi has 153 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.46.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the players have impressive in-game stats. When we compare the lifetime stats of the two players, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate in the squad and duo matches. At the same time, CRX Pahadi has an edge in the solo matches in terms of the K/D ratio and the win rate.

We cannot compare the ranked solo and duo stats of the current season since SK Sabir Boss hasn’t played enough matches.

In the squad matches, CRX Pahadi has a slightly better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss leaps ahead in terms of win rate.

