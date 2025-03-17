How to get Super Cena in WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 features many exciting rewards for players to unlock, including Super Cena. This is one of the several unlocks for playing through the MyRise mode, which further incentivizes players to check out the game's single-player campaign. This unique wrestler is also a fun easter egg, referencing the much-memed John Cena, and can be used in matches once unlocked.

How to unlock Super Cena in WWE 2K25

Players will be introduced to Live Events early in the game (Image via 2K)

Simply put, you must complete Live Event matches in the MyRise game mode. Getting a total of 20 stars across these matches will let you redeem Super Cena. To engage with Live Matches, you can interact with the NPC named Troy Simpkin. He will spawn in the MyRise Hub at different times as you progress through the campaign.

Taking to him allows for initiating Live Events, which are matches against opponents. Completing matches will reward you with match ratings, which operate on a star rating basis, up to a maximum of 5 stars. If you can get solid match ratings consecutively, which is easier said than done, you will only need to play four matches to get Super Cena.

The Live Record keeps track of earned stars in Live Events (Image via 2K)

Otherwise, you can keep beating Live Event matches until you reach 20 stars. The number of total stars obtained can be tracked via the Live Records tab in the MyRise Hub Menu. Meeting the requirements will unlock Super Cena for use, with an invisible body referencing the "You Can't See Me" tagline and subsequent meme that emerged in pop culture.

In addition to this new wrestler, who has an overall superstar rating of 100, you will be rewarded with the Sapphire Super Cena card to use in the MyFaction mode in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

