WWE 2K25: Tips to maximize your match rating

As with past entries, WWE 2K25 rewards players with a rating depending on how they perform in a match. Fundamental match rules aside, players must diversify their moveset against their opponent in-match and make the most of the game's various mechanics to emerge victorious and get a high match rating. Overall, it is a great way to check how well players are doing in a match.

If not, they may want to consider changing their tactics to better please the audience in WWE 2K25. Read on to learn more about match ratings for the latest wrestling title from publisher 2K.

What is match rating in WWE 2K25 and how to maximize it?

Match rating is a performance rating given to a player's match in WWE 2K25. It can be tracked via the star meter on the top-right corner of the screen during a fight. As players progress through the match, performing a variety of moves on their opponent, this rating will increase.

To earn the best possible match rating in WWE 2K25 at 5 stars, players must ensure everything goes to plan and not miss a beat. What that entails is the following:

Diversifying offensive attacks

WWE 2K25 allows players to perform light attacks, heavy attacks, grapples, and more to overwhelm opponents. This is complemented by tactics such as springboard moves, rope dives, and so on. The only thing to bear in mind here is to not repeat the same moves over and over again.

Performing Signatures and Finishers

Signatures and Finishers are two big moves players can perform in a match. The former is great for whittling down enemy health, while the latter, as the name suggests helps set up a closing point for the match. Both are built up over the course of the match via their respective gauges, so players should use them when the opportunity arises.

Wrap-up matches with confidence and finesse (Image via 2K)

Proper Defense

In addition to attacking, players can also perform defensive maneuvers like blocks, dodges, and reversals. Landing these, especially the latter can not just make for a cool comeback moment that can get players out of potentially sticky situations but also make for memorable moments that fans would appreciate.

Memorable Moments and Heightened Drama

These are a fundamental step towards obtaining a high match rating. No good match is without suspense and twists, and players can spice things up in several ways. Dramatic moments include taunting the opponent wrestlers (especially when downed or stunned) and the audience, breaking the rules with extreme moves, and so on.

Memorable Moments are the star of the show, snippets of wrestling brilliance that can constitute big moments such as top rope dives, out-of-ring action, disrupting opponent Finishers with reversals, and the like. Together, these can mean the difference between a 4- and 5-star rating.

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

