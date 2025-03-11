WWE 2K25 Locker Codes (March 2025)

As with past games, players will be able to redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K25. These unique codes allow players to earn MyFaction cards, which can be used in the series staple game mode as the developers release them throughout the title's lifespan. Hence, those invested in the MyFaction mode will definitely want to collect them all.
Below, we have listed the code announced for WWE 2K25 as of yet, along with the reward it will provide and when it is expected to expire. Read on to know more.
All WWE 2K25 Locker Codes detailed
Here are all the Locker Codes revealed thus far:
- ELITEROCK2K25 - Mattel ‘Elite’ The Rock Persona Card (Expires March 16, 2025)
Players should use the code before the expiry date, as these will no longer be redeemable past that period. Since this mode is all about investing in a card deck, regulars will appreciate all the additions they can get.
How to redeem Locker Codes?
Follow these simple steps to redeem the code mentioned above, as well as others that will come out in the future:
- Boot up the game
- Enter the MyFaction mode
- Select the "Locker Codes" option under the "Live" tab
- Enter the code correctly and press Enter to redeem
If successful, players will get the reward associated with it immediately. One can also expect more codes in the future, with the official social media accounts for the WWE 2K games usually handing them out once they are launched.
WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
