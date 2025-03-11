WWE 2K25 Locker Codes (March 2025)

As with past games, players will be able to redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K25. These unique codes allow players to earn MyFaction cards, which can be used in the series staple game mode as the developers release them throughout the title's lifespan. Hence, those invested in the MyFaction mode will definitely want to collect them all.

Ad

Below, we have listed the code announced for WWE 2K25 as of yet, along with the reward it will provide and when it is expected to expire. Read on to know more.

All WWE 2K25 Locker Codes detailed

Locker Codes often grant new MyFaction cards to use (Image via 2K)

Here are all the Locker Codes revealed thus far:

Ad

Trending

ELITEROCK2K25 - Mattel ‘Elite’ The Rock Persona Card (Expires March 16, 2025)

Players should use the code before the expiry date, as these will no longer be redeemable past that period. Since this mode is all about investing in a card deck, regulars will appreciate all the additions they can get.

How to redeem Locker Codes?

New codes will be given away to players periodically in the future (Image via 2K)

Follow these simple steps to redeem the code mentioned above, as well as others that will come out in the future:

Ad

Boot up the game Enter the MyFaction mode Select the "Locker Codes" option under the "Live" tab Enter the code correctly and press Enter to redeem

If successful, players will get the reward associated with it immediately. One can also expect more codes in the future, with the official social media accounts for the WWE 2K games usually handing them out once they are launched.

Read More: Will WWE 2K25 have microtransactions?

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.