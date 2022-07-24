How to get Super Spirit Detergent in Stray

Stray is the latest game to take the internet by storm since its release. The indie game puts players in the paws of a cat as it wanders a ruined city populated by robots. One of the first quests players will be tasked with completing is to fix the broken tracker.

This quest requires the player to collect a specific item that many may have trouble getting their paws on, the Super Spirit Detergent. As the name would imply, players must make their way to a laundromat to collect this item.

Since players cannot just simply open the door and walk in themselves, they will need to be a bit more creative when entering the laundromat. Here's how players can enter the laundromat and obtain the detergent.

Obtaining Stray's Super Spirit Detergent

The Super Spirit Laundromat as seen in Stray (Image via Blue Twelve Studio)

To find the Super Spirit Detergent, players must first make their way to the Super Spirit Laundromat. This is located near the Slums area of the game, the place where every player's journey begins. This building has a bright neon sign on the front, so it will be hard to miss.

Players will need to turn their attention to the right side of the building. Here, players will find that there are multiple items that they can jump on. At the top of the building, players will see a character named Vapora.

Vapora will be in the middle of tossing paint buckets to another character on the rooftop of another nearby building. To get inside the Super Spirit, the player needs to make them drop a bucket.

Upon approaching Vapora, the player will be prompted to speak with them. This will start an interaction where the player will be prompted to press Stray's designated "meow" button. Players should time this just as Vapora throws a bucket. If the timing is correct, the bucket will drop, and paint will spill in front of the laundromat.

Once this is done, a cutscene will play, showing the paint spilling in front of the laundromat. The worker at the laundromat will shout at Vapora and start cleaning up the mess. This gives the player the opportunity to jump back down and enter the laundromat. The worker will be too distracted by the mess to notice the cat slip right past them.

As soon as the player enters the building, they must take a sharp left to find the Super Spirit Detergent on the ledge right by the window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far