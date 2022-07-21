How to dunk a basketball in Stray

Stray has several PlayStation Trophies that players can unlock by completing unexpected tasks.

From scratching doors to snuggling up with other cats, there is a lot to do as the heroic main cat of the game. Another task players can do is dunk a basketball into a trash bin.

Doing so will grant them the "Boom Chat Kalaka" Trophy. It is just one of many PlayStation Trophies that see players enacting the true life of a stray cat and is very easy to accomplish.

How to get the basketball into the trash can in Stray

The cat has carefully guided the ball into the can (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The Trophy can be earned a little while into the game. Players could easily pass it up and not complete it if they aren't looking for it during the fourth chapter of Stray, known as The Slums.

This takes the cat into The Slums, a distinct location in the game. This area becomes available after players interact with B-12 and make it out of the apartment complex.

Once players are in The Slums, here is how to dunk the basketball to unlock the "Boom Chat Kalaka" Trophy:

Players will interact with the Guardian as soon after reaching The Slums

When the interaction is complete, go to the right of where he is standing

A basketball sits at the top of a ramp that overtakes a staircase

The goal is to get it into the "hoop," which is a trash can leaning against the ramp at the bottom

The cat needs to line up behind the basketball, directly with the trash can

A slight nudge will cause the basketball to roll forward, down the ramp, and into the trash can

It is very sensitive and any extra force or misalignment will send the ball away from the trash can and cause the shot to be a failure

Once it lands in the can, the "Boom Chat Kalaka" Trophy will be rewarded

It is extremely difficult to get the ball back on the ramp and into the can if it goes wrong in the initial try. Thankfully, Stray players can just reset and attempt to dunk the basketball again and again until successful.

There is an autosave feature and the ball resets when players reach the second part of The Slums. Restarting the chapter completely or just reverting to a save before the shot was attempted will allow for unlimited tries.

How does saving work in Stray?

If players do find themselves having to try the shot again, they will need to rely on the game's autosave functionality. There is no manual save system, but instead frequent autosaves are taking place.

The majority of autosaves happen when a major accomplishment is done or the next part of the story has been reached. This means that players can simply restart the chapter as finding the basketball can happen as soon as they enter The Slums.

This does mean they will have to interact with the Guardian again and watch all of the cutscenes leading into the chapter, but that is more than worth it for those completionists who want to unlock every Trophy Stray has to offer.

