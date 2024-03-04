The Tonberry Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an in-game item that gets dropped after defeating the Tonberry King. Players will come across the quest after speaking to Johnny during their visit to Costa del Sol. A series of quests for “The Saga of the Seaside Inn” will then begin, which will ultimately culminate in capturing the Tonberry Crown.

Read on to learn more about the quest and its location.

Locating the Tonberry Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Facing off against the Tonberry King (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database)

While the quest to unlock the Tonberry Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be unlocked early in the game’s 80-hour-long campaign, the region holding the Tonberry King (and, by consequence, the Crown) will be locked until you reach Chapter 9. This will only be accessible after you unlock a particular off-road vehicle that can clear out debris with relative ease.

Once within the Corel region, scan and mark all of the area’s six Lifespring Crystals to unlock the location of the Tonberry King boss.

How to get the Tonberry Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Delivering the crown to Johhny (Image via YouTube/tabiasobi)

Getting your hands on the Tonberry Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is not an easy affair, as players will be forced to fight against the dangerous Tonberry King boss for it. Tonberries have always been one of the strongest Final Fantasy bosses, capable of downing allies in one hit if not careful - so be well prepared for this battle. A general breakdown of the battle is provided below:

The Tonberry King can instantly kill you. Make sure to avoid being hit at all costs.

Focus attacks on the back of the Tonberry. Ranged attacks are safer and should deal a fair deal of damage.

The Tonberry King can freeze allies in place, aiming for a quick kill shortly afterward. Make sure to keep your distance, as knocked-out characters cannot be revived using Phoenix Downs.

Occasionally, the boss will summon a group of miniature Tonberry minions to assist him. Apply the same tactics on these Tonberries as well.

It is recommended to bring Barret, Cloud, and Aerith for this battle. Barret, in particular, is very effective with ranged attacks.

Defeating the Tonberry King will drop the “Tonberry Marred Crown”, which can then be given to Johnny. Unfortunately, this is not the crown that Johnny requires.

To get the “Tonberry Pristine Crown”, you must use the Steal Materia. After pressuring and whittling down the Tonberry King past a certain point, it will collapse, dropping its crown in the process. You have to immediately use the Materia on the Tonberry Crown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (and not on the Tonberry King himself) to grab the item.

Present the crown to Johnny to receive his heartfelt thanks and end the quest.