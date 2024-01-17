How to get all the trophies in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is arguably one of the most visually stunning games on the PlayStation 5. Despite being a PS4 title at its core, the newly released remaster takes full advantage of Sony's current-generation hardware to deliver exceptional graphical fidelity while improving the gameplay and quality-of-life features.

While the game is built as a fresh new experience exclusively for PlayStation 5 players, you do get the option to import your saves as well as trophy progress from the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 to the newly released remaster. Akin to Ghost of Tsushima's Director's Cut, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered features the same trophy list as the PS4 version.

Here's a look at all the trophies you can unlock in The Last of Part 2 Remastered on the PlayStation 5. Do note that the trophy list for the remastered is separate from that of the PS4 version despite being virtually identical.

All trophies in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Similar to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and The Last of Us Part 1, the upcoming remaster features the same list of trophies as the original PS4 release of The Last of Us Part 2. While most trophies are organically unlocked as you progress through the campaign, some will require you to go through New Game+.

Some trophies will also require you to replay certain sections, which can be done relatively easily by selecting the specific levels needed for that trophy. That being said, here's the entire list of trophies for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered:

Every Last One of Them (Platinum) : Collect all trophies

: Collect all trophies What I Had to Do (Gold) : Complete the story

: Complete the story Survival Expert (Gold) : Learn all player upgrades

: Learn all player upgrades Arms Master (Gold) : Fully upgrade all weapons

: Fully upgrade all weapons Archivist (Gold) : Find all artifacts and journal entries

: Find all artifacts and journal entries Master Set (Gold) : Find all trading cards

: Find all trading cards Nuismatist (Gold) : Find all coins

: Find all coins Prepared for the worst (Gold) : Find all workbenches

: Find all workbenches Mechanist (Silver) : Fully upgrade a weapon

: Fully upgrade a weapon Specialist (Silver) : Learn all player upgrades in one branch

: Learn all player upgrades in one branch Safecracker (Silver) : Unlock every safe

: Unlock every safe Sightseer (Silver) : Visit every location in downtown Seattle

: Visit every location in downtown Seattle Journeyman (Silver) : Find all training manuals

: Find all training manuals Survival Training (Silver) : Learn 25 player upgrades

: Learn 25 player upgrades High Caliber (Silver) : Find all weapons

: Find all weapons In the field (Silver) : Find 12 workbenches

: Find 12 workbenches Tool of the Trade (Bronze) : Craft every item

: Craft every item Tinkerer (Bronze) : Upgrade a weapon

: Upgrade a weapon Apprentice (Bronze) : Learn a player upgrade

: Learn a player upgrade Starter Set (Bronze) : Find five trading cards

: Find five trading cards Mint Condition (Bronze) : Find five coins

: Find five coins Looks Good On You (Bronze) : Put a hat on your companion

: Put a hat on your companion Put My Name Up (Bronze) : Get the high score in the bow and arrow game

: Get the high score in the bow and arrow game Sharp Shooter (Bronze) : Win at the shooting range

: Win at the shooting range Relic of the Sages (Bronze) : Find the Strange Artifact

: Find the Strange Artifact So Great and Small (Bronze): Find the Engraved Ring

A separate trophy list for the newly added roguelike mode, No Return. Here are all the No Return-specific trophies in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered:

Mixed Bag: Get kills with five different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return.

Get kills with five different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return. Become The Hunter: Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return.

Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return. Got Your Back: Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return.

Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return. Burglar: Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return.

Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return. Roll Call: Win a run with every character in No Return.

Win a run with every character in No Return. Modded: Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return.

Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return. Risk Taker: Complete five gambits in one run of No Return.

Complete five gambits in one run of No Return. Good Riddance: Beat all bosses

Beat all bosses Team Ellie: Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks

Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks Team Abby: Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks

Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks True Strength: Get an S rank on an encounter

Get an S rank on an encounter May Your Survival Be Long: Win a Daily Run of No Return

Win a Daily Run of No Return May Your Death Be Swift: Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded difficulty

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.