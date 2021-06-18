How to get UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India is here, and fans can't keep calm as the game's official launch is near.

As the beta testers try out their hands at the exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile, they found many similarities between the two. The minor differences are no blood effects, using the term "Finished" instead of killed, in-game warnings, etc.

In a recent social media post from Battlegrounds Mobile India, the developers declared:

"In-game progress and purchases will be stored and available in the final version of the game."

This means players can make in-game purchases in the beta version, and all of them will be migrated to the official version.

This has encouraged many players to buy UCs (in-game currency) in the game, which this article explains.

Step-by-step guide to purchasing UCs in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can follow these steps to buy UCs in BGMI:

Locate the UC icon

Step 1: After opening the game, players need to search for the UC icon at the extreme top right corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: A new menu will appear where they can purchase UCs by selecting the amount they want to buy and tapping on it.

Tap on the desired amount of UCs

Step 3: The "payment method" menu will appear, and users have to fill up the necessary details and complete the purchase.

After the transaction is complete, UCs will be added to their accounts.

Here is the list of options for buying UCs in the store section of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

60UC - ₹89

300UC + 25UC - ₹449

600UC + 60UC - ₹899

1,500UC + 300UC - ₹2,199

3,000UC + 850UC - ₹4,499

6,000UC + 2,100UC - ₹8,900

