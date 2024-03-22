How to get UC in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update: Easy steps listed

UC in PUBG Mobile is an in-game currency that can be utilized to make purchases at the in-game shop. It holds considerable value, and if you are looking to get new cosmetic items, you will definitely need UC. Furthermore, the currency is required to get the Royale Pass, the tier-based reward system for the battle royale title.

Primarily, you can get UC by purchasing it through the top-up center inside the game. The procedure is pretty easy, and it would take only a few minutes to deposit the currency into your accounts.

The following section provides a detailed guide on getting UC in the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update.

Disclaimer: Indian players must refrain from playing PUBG Mobile on their devices due to the ban imposed on the game. However, they are free to engage in BGMI, a special IP created by Krafton for the country.

Steps to get UC in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update

Follow the steps below to purchase UC in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update (Image via Level Infinite)

You can purchase the currency by accessing the top-up center. Listed below are the detailed steps to complete the process:

Step 1: Start by opening PUBG Mobile 3.1 version on your mobile device. From thereon, click on the icon representing the “UC.”

Step 2: Various purchase options will be displayed on the screen. You may choose the relevant one.

These are the options you will find:

60 UC: $0.99

300 UC + 25 UC: $4.99

600 UC + 60 UC: $9.99

1500 UC + 300 UC: $24.99

3000 UC + 850 UC: $49.99

6000 UC + 2100 UC: $99.99

It is worth specifying that the cost of UC may vary for each country.

Step 3: Complete the purchase using the required payment choice.

After completing the process, the amount will be deducted, and UC will be credited to your accounts. You may later employ it for your preferred purpose.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update

You can also get the currency for free (Image via Level Infinite)

Since purchasing the currency might not be feasible for everyone, there are a few workarounds to help you get it for free. The following are two of the primary methods that provide UC for free:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is undoubtedly the best approach. It essentially provides Google Play Credits in exchange for completing the surveys provided on the application. Later, the collected credits can be utilized to directly purchase the in-game currency.

However, note that the surveys aren’t always available, and it would take a while to collect the credits.

2) Playing Custom Rooms

Another possible option is to play the different custom rooms organized by various YouTubers. They usually have UC as the prize for those who end up winning the matches. Accordingly, you can have a shot at receiving UC by participating in the custom rooms.

Besides this, you may participate in any giveaways that take place. Although there is no guarantee, they are worth trying your luck.