How to get and upgrade the Force Gun in Dead Space remake?

The Force Gun is arguably the Dead Space remake's take on the modern shotgun, and there can be plenty of valid comparisons between the two. The former deals great short-range damage but is often spread across an area rather than towards an object.

This gun can be an excellent item to have in your hands, but it's not handed out at the very beginning of the game. Before enjoying this weapon's powers, players must unlock it, which can only happen when a specific chapter in the campaign is reached. The developers may have taken such a step to keep the game balanced.

EA has ensured that players enjoy the same experience as the original release. The first part of the trilogy—Dead Space—started Isaac Clarke's journey toward becoming an infamous video game protagonist. The weapons played a large part in his survival, so let's find out how the Force Gun can be found and used.

Dead Space remake's Force Gun is incredibly powerful to wield

Like every weapon in the Dead Space remake, the Force Gun has certain strengths and weaknesses. No particular weapon can be equally effective in every situation. Hence, the Force Gun can be crucial in the game's late stages when you encounter dangerous enemies.

You'll have to find the weapon to enjoy its true powers first. The Force Gun is easier to find, but you'll have to complete the Dead Space remake to an extent.

The gun can be found in the sixth level of the main campaign: Environmental Hazard.

Start the mission and reach the second floor.

You'll find a large room with many enemies who need to be dealt with, including Wheezer.

Once the enemies are eliminated, proceed to the West Seeding Room A, where you will see a corpse.

When you approach it, a prompt will appear on the screen, highlighting the Force Gun.

How to upgrade the Force Gun in the Dead Space remake?

The weapon is quite potent and can deal a big chunk of damage. While the accuracy sometimes takes a hit, it's highly suitable in areas where multiple enemies must be destroyed. Unlike the beam cutter, the Force Gun is more proficient at targeting an enemy's body.

Three available upgrades in the Dead Space remake can make the Force Gun even more powerful.

Chapter 6 - You can buy the Subsonic Oscillator from the store for 12,000 credits.

Chapter 10 - You can get the Gravitic Amplifier from this level. Inside the Deluxe Quarters, head into the Guest Consultant's Suites. There will be a conversation, head to the back room and find it on the table.

Chapter 11 - The Suspension Module can be found inside a Master Override Chest. This weapon upgrade is the only one found in the chapter.

With these upgrades, the Force Gun becomes even more powerful and can be reliably used to dispose of enemies.

