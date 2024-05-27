How to get and use Sawdust in V Rising

Sawdust is one of the many valuable resources in V Rising, essential for making Paper at the Paper Press. However, acquiring Sawdust can be challenging, as the game does not exactly tell you how you can go about doing it. Hence, it’s not surprising that many in the community are quite confused as to how they can obtain it.

Therefore, today’s V Rising guide will go over how you can get and use Sawdust in V Rising.

How to easily obtain Sawdust in V Rising

Use a Sawmill to make Sawdust (Image via Stunlock Games)

To obtain Sawdust in V Rising, you will need to craft it from the Sawmill. To make the Sawmill you will be required to:

Head to the Build Menu, then go to Production

Here under the Refinement Tab, you will be able to look for the Sawmill.

You will need 400x Lumber and 80x Stone to make it.

Once you have the structure, you will need some Lumber to make Sawdust. So go out and cut some more trees to get the resource.

Now come back to the mill and place 20x Wood in the “Input” slot. You will get 1x Plank and 1x Sawdust as a result of the “Output” section.

Once you have a good lumbering system going, you will get to have an infinite amount of Sawdust.

How to use Sawdust in V Rising

Use Sawdust to make Paper at Paper Press (Image via Stunlock Games)

You will be able to use Sawdust by making Paper at the Paper Press. However, to make the Paper Press, you must first beat the Nicholaus the Fallen at Forgotten Cemetary to unlock the recipe for it.

You will find the Forgotten Cemetary in the Central Farbane Woods. Once you have the recipe, you can make the Paper Press by using:

12x Planks

12x Copper Ingots

Once the Press is made, you can make Paper by using:

4x Plant Fibres

4x Sawdust

You will be able to use paper in V Rising to unlock technologies, such as new armor types and production floors at the Research Desk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback