How to get and use Servant Coffin in V Rising

Servant Coffin in V Rising is a key item that will let you grow the number of humans you turn into slaves. Slaves are helpers in the title who will collect resources for you, fight monsters, and also help you expand your influence. They will bring a good amount of quality of life to your gameplay, and there is a lot that you will be able to accomplish once you have a good army of these servants going.
This V Rising guide will therefore go over how you can obtain and use the Servant Coffin in the title.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
How to easily obtain the Servant Coffin in V Rising
To get Servant’s Coffin in V Rising, you will first be required to unlock its crafting recipe. It’s not something that you will be able to get your hands on in the early stages of the game, and you will need to make a fair bit of progression and complete the Lord of the Manor quest.
To complete the quest, you will need to make a Stone Coffin. Once that is done, the recipe will bind to you and be available throughout.
Now to build a Servant Coffin, you will need the following materials:
- x16 Plank
- x8 Copper Ingot
- x1 Greater Blood Essence
How to use the Servant Coffin in V Rising
To make the most of the Servant Coffin, you will first need to unlock the Dominate Human power. This will let you charm humans and then transform them into your servants.
So spot a human target that you want to benefit from, and then drain their health below 30%. Once that is done, you will need to use the Dominate Human Vampire Power on them.
Once the human is under your control, guide them to a Servant Coffin that you have made. You will be able to use the Blood Essence feature here to convert them into your servants.
This will force them to have complete loyalty towards you and they will do your bidding no matter what the request is. Having a good system of servants going will help you tremendously in the game.
